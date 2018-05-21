Planet TechEd is proud to announce their new version for Mythware Classroom Management Software for Windows

Planet Teched releases new version available for Mythware Classroom Management Software for Windows, version 2.7.13658.

Blaine, Washington (PRUnderground) May 21st, 2018

Technology keeps improving day by day. Technology devices are developed to be compatible with newer and better versions of different operating systems, applications and programs. This is why Mythware Classroom Management Software for Windows and every operating system, keeps improving with newer versions. This allows every educational institution to keep their classrooms up to date with the best technology while also being able to provide a comfortable environment for teachers and students.

The Planet TechEd team has been providing the best classroom management solutions for over 8 years now and within this time, improving every solution has been a major priority for the team. Being able to allow the teachers and students to use their own devices in the classroom is the best way for schools to keep up with today’s technology but being able to control and keep them focus on task is one of the main concerns for every teacher this is why keeping all solutions up to date is important and this new version shows you how easy it is to remotely control your students devices in the classroom

This new version for Windows devices provides improved features like a faster connection to the student, better controlling and monitoring features, easy access to files and tests, etc. This new version is also compatible with the latest updates of Windows OS and with Chrome OS students. Being able to provide and all across platform support is also a number 1 priority for the Planet TechEd team. BYOD policy is now common among educational institutions and, since this allows students to bring their devices, and all across platform support for a classroom management solution is one of the first features every teacher looks for.

Mythware Classroom Management Software allows the teachers to have control over the student’s activities but this is not the only feature available with Mythware. Providing a comfortable environment for the students is also an important matter for every teacher. Students should be able to reach to the teacher personally, request assistance and also provide their own answers to other. These are all features provided in Mythware, this is why it is the most complete classroom management solution available in the market. It provides all the features needed to have a collaborative, interactive but yet organized and controlled classroom.

The Planet TechEd team makes sure to provide their educational solutions to all educational institutions looking for a complete classroom management software. With that in mind, our solution is an affordable classroom management solution that allows every institution, with large or small classrooms to have the full set of features for a realistic price. For the Planet TechEd team, the most important thing is to allow the teacher to have the right tools to provide the best environment for them and their students.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.