Planet TechEd is proud to announce their latest release, Mythware Anti-Theft Software

Planet TechEd announces their latest solution, Mythware Anti-Theft software designed to prevent loss and theft of your devices.

United States (PRUnderground) May 29th, 2018

Today’s technology is evolving rapidly, the use of technology devices has also increased, we now use technology for almost everything we do on our daily schedule. With that in mind, different educational institutions have had to implement technology use in their classrooms, allowing students to use technology devices for all lectures during the day. Being able to control every device in a school can become a hard task, keeping every device secure and being able to locate every device are a few features that Mythware Anti-Theft Software provides.

Solutions that help teachers and educators keep track of their devices have become a number one need among schools and institutions. These type of solutions provide the basic tracking features needed to just know where your devices are being used. But the Planet TechEd team understands that most institutions need to have also their devices secure, to be able to be certain that even if a device gets lost, the data can be deleted before it reaches the wrong hands.

Companies everywhere are using the Anti-Theft software in order to have control over the devices that are being used and provided to everyone within the institution. But being able to provide more control and monitor it is an important part of the Planet TechEd team. With Mythware Anti Theft Software, you can do much more than that like:

Make the device to automatically play a sound remotely

Erase the personal data on the selected device remotely

Allow or deny students to change account information from the client side.

List all the accounts and their attached devices

Delete the account and unbind the attached devices.

Hide the application icon of the client side.

Much more.

Providing a secure environment is a very important thing for every educational institution and with Mythware you can have control over the devices that are being used in the classroom and also the devices that the student take with them around the school. Mythware Anti-Theft Software allows the teachers or administrators to have full access to the devices’ location, information, etc.

Planet TechEd Inc. is an educational company that is keeping the classrooms up to date helping the teachers to manage the technology being used around them. Helping them provide an up to date classroom is important and being able to provide the right tools in order to achieve that is the most important task for everyone at Planet TechEd Inc.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.