Planet TechEd is proud to announce the release of a new version of Mythware Classroom Management Software for Mac OS.

Planet TechEd releases a new version for Mythware Classroom Management Software, version 2.7.2501 for Mac OS.

United States (PRUnderground) May 14th, 2018

Technology keeps improving day by day and everyone is looking to have the best technology for their use. Educational institutions everywhere are looking to provide also the best technology for their classrooms. Being able to have a BYOD policy has become an important asset for every school. With that in mind, educational software companies have been developing classroom management solutions that would allow the teachers to monitor the students’ activities during the class.

Providing a solution that allows the teacher to monitor the students is not the only concern for the Planet TechEd team. Institutions that allow their students to bring their own devices to the classroom are in need of much more than just monitoring. For every teacher is important to be able to provide a comfortable environment while having control and an organized classroom. This is the Planet TechEd team came with a solution that provides a full set of features for monitoring, controlling, collaborating and interact with the student. Mythware Classroom Management Software is a complete management solution that can work in a BYOD environment

This new version of Mythware Classroom Management Software for Mac OSX devices provides a new compatibility with Mac OS 10.13 and also, now compatible with Chrome OS devices and iPads using iOS 11 from the student side. This allows an all across platform compatibility which allows control over a classroom using different operating systems. This new version allows Mac users to have the best classroom management solution on their own devices and remotely control every student without having to ever leave their desks.

Improving and upgrading solutions are a must with today’s technology. Having a classroom full of up to date technology can never be an easy task for the teachers. Managing the students in today’s classroom environment has become is now something most teachers were not prepared for. Technology has many distractions and as for students, they can find the way out with only one click. This is why classroom management software is now a constant need for every educational institution. Not only to be able to manage the students and their activities but also to be able to provide a secure environment in the classroom. Mythware Classroom Management Software for Mac OS is a complete and secure classroom management solution compatible with all operating systems.

Planet TechEd Inc is an educational company that has been working to provide the best solutions for educational environments. The Planet TechEd team understand that for a teacher, being able to have full control is as important and being able to provide a comfortable and secure environment for every student and making sure to have a full set of features helps fulfill every teacher’s needs. Mythware is an affordable classroom management solution with a full set of features that allows every teacher to manage the student’s in an up to date classroom.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.