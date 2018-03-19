Planet TechEd is announces new feature for Mythware Language Lab Management Software focused on Language teaching

Planet TechEd is proud to announce a new feature for Mythware Language Lab Management Software called “Simultaneous interpretation”

Washington (PRUnderground) March 19th, 2018

Educational technology has been evolving over the last decade. Most educational institutions have tried to involve technology as a useful tool for language teaching in order to be able to provide an up to date classroom. The main problem is that most language teaching solutions provided in the actual market do not provide the right features and tools in order to allow the teacher to have an interactive yet controlled classroom.

The Planet TechEd team has recently released this new Language learning tool in order to provide a language lab management solution that allows the teacher to use the best technology as an educational tool and provide a successful classroom. Every feature on Mythware Language Lab Management Software is designed for language teaching. Every educator deserves to have an educational tool that helps them make the learning process easier and more comfortable for every student.

Features like Simultaneous interpretation, voice broadcast, voice chat, quiz, etc. are provided and this educational software helps the teacher have a quick and easy way to assess the students progress during the lecture, this way, the teacher can focus on improving specific aspects on specific students. Mythware Language Lab Management Software provides all the features needed to provide a collaborative and interactive classroom.

Planet TechEd In. is an educational company that makes sure to provide the best educational management solutions for the best price. Mythware Language Lab Management Software is the best language learning tool in the market and is accessible for every educator looking to improve their lab and allow the students of all ages to have the best tools in order to be able to learn a completely new language.

The CEO of Planet TechEd inc. Lyle Patel makes sure to always be able to provide the best educational solutions for every educator to have access to. “Making sure educators have the right tools is the first step to improve education everywhere” – says Lyle Patel. With the right features and focusing on the what is needed to teach a new language, Mythware Language Lab Management Software is a complete language teaching solutions available.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.