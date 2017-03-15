Planet TechEd announces one time cost price for Premium version of free Classroom Management Software

Planet TechEd is proud to announce a new pricing structure for clients wanting to upgrade to free to premium version for more than 5 users.

(PRUnderground) March 15th, 2017

Technology has become the most important tool for everyone for almost every activity and that includes education. In today’s world, technology is the main tool for every educator wanting to provide a up to date classroom. Planet TechEd Inc. is interested in providing the best classroom management solution for the best price for their clients interested in upgrading to our premium version for Mythware Classroom Management Software.

More and more educational institutions are interested in investing in a classroom management software that has more and unique features than any other in the market such as Mythware. This is why Planet TechEd Inc. is now providing an special one time cost pricing for premium version of Mythware. The released of the free classroom management software has allowed Mythware to enter to more education institutions allowing more educators to have Mythware regardless the budget disponibility.

With this new special one time cost pricing, Planet TechEd’s clients will be able to access to Mythware Classroom Management Software for a price that fits their budgets and a one time payment that provides you the licenses forever once purchased. This makes it possible for every educator to have Mythware. Planet TechEd Inc. is providing it clients the possibility to have the most complete classroom management software with the best features that allows the educators to have the best tool for their classrooms.

Now Mythware Classroom Management Software has a free classroom management solution available and a special one time cost for clients interested in upgrading. This upgrades are for clients looking for a larger amount of licenses for a larger amount of devices for an special price. This makes Mythware an affordable classroom management software making this solution the most approachable in the current market.

Planet TechEd’s Mythware classroom management software is a solution that allows teachers to have a controlled, interactive and collaborative classroom environment. This means Mythware provides more than just controlling tools. Planet TechEd’s solutions are proven to help both teacher and students to have a comfortable and easy learning process. In addition to that, Mythware is available in an all across platform, this is a classroom management software for Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, Mac OSX.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.