Planet TechEd announces new upgrade for Mythware Classroom Management Software for Windows.

Washington (PRUnderground) November 13th, 2017

Improving our classroom management solutions has become our number 1 priority. The educators are looking for a classroom management software that provides more than just monitoring features, they also need interactive and collaborative features for them to be able to provide a comfortable environment for the students during the learning process, Mythware Classroom Management Software for Windows provides a complete set of features for control, monitor, interaction, assistance, etc.

Planet TechEd Inc made sure to provide an updated solution capable of keeping up with today’s developing technology environment in classrooms. The need for a computer lab classroom management software has become one of the most important concerns for educators over the world. Mythware has proven to be the complete classroom management solution available in the actual market.

Planet TechEd Inc is the official an exclusive distributor of Mythware solutions. As an educational software company, the Planet TechEd team is making their best to provide the best solution and the best experience for every educator interest in implementing a classroom management software in their class. Mythware is a simple yet useful solution, very easy to start using. This way the Planet TechEd team makes sure that Mythware is a solution everyone can use. Proving to be the best classroom management software for everyone.

This new upgrade for Mythware Classroom Management Software for Windows is also available even for small classrooms. The possibility to provide the best solution for the students does no longer mean to spend all your resources. Planet TechEd has made available a free classroom management software. This is a complete version of Mythware available for up to 5 users with an all across compatibility and providing the new features that this new upgrade offers.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.