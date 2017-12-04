Planet TechEd announces new upgrade for Mythware Classroom Management Software for iOS

The Planet TechEd team is proud to announce a new upgrade for iOS with new features and an improved functionality

Blaine, Washington (PRUnderground) December 4th, 2017

In today’s developing world, devices are updated very often, with that, the need for every technology company to keep improving their solutions in order to keep up with today’s technology. Educational companies such as Planet TechEd provides different solutions in order to help educators to provide the best tools for their students and also, help the educator have a controlled and organized classroom.

Upgrades are always becoming available in almost every device available, this is why every tech company must keep improving their solutions for them to work correctly and smoothly with this new upgrades. The new upgrade of Mythware Classroom Management Software for iOS is now available for every educator interested in implementing Mythware for their iPad classroom. Some of the new features available for this upgrade are: Net Movie (streaming media files in real time), screen broadcast for both teacher and students, interactive whiteboard, chat, group teaching, etc.

The Planet TechEd team is always looking to improve their solutions and focus on providing the best tools for every teacher. Not only for control and monitor over the students but also to be sure to improve the interactivity between teacher and student. The importance of providing the best classroom management software is one of the main reasons that Mythware solutions are the most requested educational solutions in the actual market.

Planet TechEd is the official and exclusive distributor of Mythware solutions in North America. Since the beginning of the company, they have made sure to be able to provide the best solutions with the best tools and interface. Easy to install, activate and use for everyone. With that the importance of providing an affordable classroom management solution, available for even the smallest classrooms. This way we can make sure to consider every educational institution’s needs and fit their needs as best as possible.

One of the main reasons Mythware Classroom Management Software is the most complete classroom management solution available in the market is because of the features and the all across compatibility. In today’s developing technology, being able to provide a solution that fits almost every device has become an important feature for Planet TechEd. A free complete version of Mythware solutions is available for up to 5 users for small classrooms or testing purposes.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.