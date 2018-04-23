Planet TechEd announces Mythware Language Lab Management Software releases new Language Teaching Features

The Planet TechEd team is proud to announce new teaching features like Voice Intercom, Broadcast teaching, and many more.

Washington (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Educational technology is now a tool for every aspect of our lives, learning from simple things to a completely new language. Technology allows us to have easy access to information but also, it allows many distractions along the way. Mythware Language Lab Management Software provides a complete set of features specially designed for language teaching, allowing teachers to have an up to date classroom while providing the right tools for every student.

The Planet TechEd team is proud to announce that Mythware Language Lab Management Software has now a full set of features such as Voice Intercom, Broadcast Teaching, Listening and Speaking Training, etc. Making sure to provide the best language teaching solution in the market, completely designed for language teaching because of the tools and features of the solution that makes the teaching much easier for both teacher and students.

Educational companies everywhere are trying to provide a language teaching solution that allows the teacher to control and monitor the student activity, but the Planet TechEd team has become aware over the years that controlling is not the most important for the teachers, providing the teacher a way to have a controlled environment is important, but also, providing a comfortable environment for the students so that they can request assistance personally by the teacher or chat with them.

Language Lab Management Solutions are available for different prices, the Planet TechEd team has made it a priority to be able to provide the best language lab management solution for the best price. A Language Lab Management solution for Windows must be able to provide the best features and tools for the best price in order to be accessible for every educational institution.

Making sure to keep your organization up to date helps every student to be able to use their own technology in every process, including their learning process, Using devices that are familiar to them helps improve their performance in class and helps the teacher to focus on what is important on each lecture. Planet TechEd Inc. has been improving their solutions in order to provide the best tools for every environment. Including language teaching.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.