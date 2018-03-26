Planet TechEd announces Mythware Language Lab Management Software is available for Windows devices.

Planet TechEd Inc. is proud to announce Mythware Language Lab Management Software is now available for Windows devices.

Washington (PRUnderground) March 26th, 2018

Technology has been developing over the last decade. Educational technology has also become an important tool in order to provide an up to date technology in the classroom. Mythware Language Lab Management Software is a solution designed for language teaching using the latest technology and is now available for Windows devices.

The Planet TechEd team has been working in order to be able to provide the best educational solutions in order to secure the learning process for every student. Educational institutions have been updating the technology use within the classroom and a language teaching solution is an important need in order to provide a controlled, organized and collaborative classroom.

Features available for this language teaching solution are designed for language teaching, from Conference call to simultaneous interpretation, all are tools that every teacher needs in order to accurately assess the students during the lecture. Language lab management for Windows provides the best tools for every teacher. Making sure to have a collaborative and comfortable environment for every student.

Educational companies everywhere are trying to provide a management solution that works in every classroom using technology for teaching. Companies like Planet TechEd Inc. are focusing on not only providing the right classroom management tools but to also be able to provide the best tools for the student to be able to request help, interact, collaborate with the teacher with easier access to them.

The Planet TechEd team understand that most educational companies are looking to provide the basic language lab management solution for an inaccessible price. This is why the Planet TechEd team makes sure to provide the best language lab teaching solution for the best price, helping every institution to have the best solution that actually fits all their needs.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.