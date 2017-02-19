Planet TechEd announces Mythware Classroom Management Software is now available for free for 5 users

Mythware Classroom Management Software, a Planet TechEd’s solution, is now available for FREE for up to 5 users for any operating system (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OSX, Linux)

(PRUnderground) February 19th, 2017

Classroom Management solutions have become one of the main and most important tools for every educator interested in providing an up to date classroom. It’s important for the educational companies to provide a solution that can give back the teacher what they need and that is control. Technology has become an important part of our everyday life and that means our education methods had to update. Mythware Classroom Management Software is now a tool for every educator have a successful learning process while still collaborating and interacting with the students. Creating a comfortable learning environment.

Planet TechEd is an educational company focused on keeping every educator up to date with the technology use in their classrooms, offering an affordable classroom management solution while providing unique and better features for an interactive classroom. Now, providing up to 5 users for free, an educator can successfully test or have a small class with Mythware Classroom Management Software and benefit with its unique features.

Mythware Classroom Management Software has proven to be the best classroom management solution available in the actual market. This solution makes the learning process for every student easier, now the BYOD policy is making the schools and institutions give more liberty to the students and Mythware is helping every teacher to be able to provide a secure learning process, helping the students focus and keep attention to the lecture with Mythware’s different features. It is the most complete classroom management software available.

Our new offer for our clients to use up to 5 users for free is allowing more educators to have the most complete classroom management solution even if they have a small classroom. It also allows more clients to test our solution freely so that they can make an informed investment for their classrooms and educational programs. Mythware Classroom Management guarantees the lowest price for its solutions, allowing every institution to have the best solution.

Planet TechEd is always looking to improve its solutions in order to provide the best tool for educational institutions. Now providing our solution for free for up to 5 users is the best way for everyone to have the possibility to provide a secure classroom and collaborate between teacher and student. The free download is available for every operating system. (Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, Mac)

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.