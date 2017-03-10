Planet TechEd announces License Server for Windows Classroom Management Software Activation

Planet TechEd is proud to announce a new activation model that provides a faster and easier implement of Mythware Classroom Management Software for Windows devices.

(PRUnderground) March 10th, 2017

In today’s developing technology, educators has become in need for the best classroom management software that can provide a secure learning process while still allowing the educators to have a collaborative and interactive classroom. The time needed for this kind of setup is also one of the main issues when investing on a classroom management solution. This is why Planet TechEd is now providing a License server type of activation.

Mythware Classroom Management Software has proven to be one of the most useful tools for educational institutions, providing a secure and controlled environment while providing the student the opportunity to interact with the teacher at any point in class when needed. It is the best classroom management software available in the market. It’s setup has also improved and it now provides a new activation model that will make the process easier and faster.

Planet TechEd’s new activation model for Windows devices “License Server” provides one activation code for one computer that will work as a server for the rest, student and teacher devices will be able to activate through that server computer and this will save time and effort during the activation process. Mythware has proven to be an affordable classroom management solution with the easiest setup for every educator.

The most complete classroom management software is closer each day for every educator interested in providing their class an up to date environment. Making technology an important tool for the progress of their students. Planet TechEd is always working on improving its solutions and providing an easier access to them. That is why we offer free classroom management software for up to 5 devices and you can easily download it and start using it.

The new activation model is available for Windows devices, it has proved to save many hours of our clients time and efforts as well. It makes the activation process easier and to be able to start using Mythware in the classrooms faster.

Planet TechEd Inc. is a specialist in distributing classroom management software for Android, Windows, iOS, MacOSx and Linux operating systems. All across platform compatibility is supported and now, activation is easier than ever in Windows devices.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.