Plan ahead for Easter in Manchester this April – The Corn Exchange, Manchester

Easter is fast approaching! Traditionally a time to spend time with family and friends, catching up and (occasionally) driving each other mad.

Easter is fast approaching! Traditionally a time to spend time with family and friends, catching up and (occasionally) driving each other mad. The kids are on their school holidays, and there's loads of time to make the most of! If you are thinking of popping into Manchester over the Easter period, why not check out all the offers at the Corn Exchange on Manchester's Exchange Square? With some of the best restaurants in Manchester, the Corn Exchange offers fantastic dining and fun packed activities for everyone!

Now that the lighter nights are upon us and the temperature is starting to creep up, why not enjoy a glass of Prosecco or a cocktail in one of our outside seating areas. If we’re lucky with the weather this coming bank holiday, you could even enjoy a spot of al fresco dining!

If you’re looking for something a little more formal. Coming up on Thursday 6th of April, Banyan Bar & Kitchen is open for a wonderfully cultured wine and cheese networking event. Meet new contacts, open new doors for yourself and your business, whilst enjoying a wide selection of beautiful wines and carefully selected cheeses. Banyan’s own connoisseur will be guiding your taste buds throughout the evening, so you’ll be sure not to put a foot wrong.

Tickets are just £20, don’t hesitate to book now by clicking here

Something else that we’re very excited about is the opening of Manchester’s Crystal Maze! A sense of better-forgotten nostalgia for some, and a dream come true for others. This two-hour immersive, true to the show experience, gives a truly authentic experience. Open from April 1st, with tickets starting at £45, the experience based inside the OId Granada Studios also runs with a 4am and alcohol license.

For more information about what’s a happening at the Corn Exchange this Easter visit www.cornexchangemanchester.co.uk or call 0161 834 8961.

