Pittsburgh’s Right Hand Technology Group Inc Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Right Hand Technology Group Inc was recognized by CRN as one of the MSP Pioneer 250 companies.

(PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2017

Right Hand Technology Group Inc, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Right Hand Technology Group to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Right Hand Technology Group Inc was selected for the MSP Pioneer 250 list for bringing best in class managed services to small and medium sized businesses that enable them to have enterprise level IT services and security.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“It is an honor to recognized by those who know the ins and outs of the industry. While our clients are the best gage of our success, it is amazing when the work you love is validated by both your customers and the industry,“ said Jason Vanzin, CEO, Right Hand Technology Group Inc “We have an amazing team who loves what they do. We have amazing clients we love working with. I think those two ingredients will be key in our continued growth and success.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Right Hand Technology Group Inc

RIght Hand Technology Group, Inc. was founded on a very simple idea – that your IT company should have your back. Our experts plan, monitor and manage our clients’ technology to allow them to focus on their own business growth and organizational success. Every eligible member of our technical team is security certified starting at the top with our CEO and President, being CISSPs (Certified Information Systems Security Professionals). IT management should focus on expediency but not at the expense of security. We help companies find and maintain the proper balance between the two while still helping them grow their bottom line.

