Pioneer Training Offers CyberSAFE, an End-User Training Program Aimed at Thwarting Cyber-Attacks

Pioneer Training announces the addition of CyberSAFE to their public training schedule.

Northampton, MA (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

Pioneer Training, a leading provider of instructor-led technical training, announces the addition of CyberSAFE to their public training schedule. This end-user cybersecurity training course and corresponding assessment were developed by Logical Operations with the goal of helping organizations combat cybersecurity threats through educating end-users.

End-users play a critical role in protecting an organization’s data, but often times, they are the weakest link in the security chain. In fact, according to Reuters.com, end-user awareness and training reduces security-related risks for organizations by 45% to 70%. Logical Operations’ CyberSAFE instructor-led training curriculum, available now through Pioneer Training, enables employees of any organization to identify many of the common risks involved in using conventional end-user technology, as well as ways to use it safely to protect themselves and their organizations from those security risks. The CyberSAFE training program, delivered in a half-day or less, is designed for non-technical end-users of computers, mobile devices, networks, and the Internet. This course will also prepare students to earn their Certified CyberSAFE credential.

According to Mannie White, Director of Training at Pioneer Training, “More and more, our clients tell us that their employees fall victim to phishing scams, malware, and social engineering attacks. Now that many people are using multiple devices at home and at work, the need for education about security has become even more crucial. These days a company simply cannot afford to have employees who are ignorant about security.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the addition of CyberSAFE to our growing cybersecurity training portfolio, and welcome a partnership with Training Center XYZ to deliver this needed training,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO, Logical Operations. “We developed the CyberSAFE training program because we recognize that end-users are a crucial part of protecting an organization’s assets, especially since emerging trends such as BYOD are exposing organizations to more and more security threats. With the CyberSAFE training program, employees and organizations everywhere will learn how to use technology more securely to minimize security risks to themselves and their organizations.”

Class dates and more information can be found on Pioneer Training’s website www.ptraining.com.

About Pioneer Training

Pioneer Training provides computer training, programming, and software services to businesses in the Pioneer Valley. Pioneer Training has been in business since 1990. Each of our key personnel has over 20 years’ experience in training, programming, documentation, and computer support.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ VP, Channels, Joe Mignano is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.