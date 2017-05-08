Pink Tickets at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City NJ on Sale at Cheap Prices from TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Pink general admission (GA) tickets at Atlantic City Beach on July 12th. Concertgoers can add promo code PINK2017 for added savings.

Atlantic City, NJ (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Pink at the Atlantic City Beach on 7/12/17. This will be the one opportunity for her fans on the East Coast to see her live in concert this year.

Pink has not had a large scale tour for several years and her fans can’t wait to see her perform live again in concert. As of press date, she has only scheduled her Atlantic City date along with concert dates at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 2nd and at the Plains of Abraham in Quebec on July 8th.

Some of this beloved stars most famous hits include: “Get The Party Started,” “Raise Your Glass” and “So What.” Her last album entitled The Truth About Love was released back in 2012. She had a big hit in 2016 with “Just Like Fire” and she also welcomed her second child, a boy, this past December. Pink is especially known for her acrobatics during her live concerts.

The Atlantic City beach stage is conveniently located between Arkansas and Michigan Avenues. Some of the most famous music artists that have headlined here include: Zac Brown Band, Maroon 5, Jimmy Buffett and Blake Shelton.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Pink tickets at the Atlantic City Beach on July 12th. TicketDown.com and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.

About JP Media, LLC