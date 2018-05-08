Pink Promo Code for General Admission (GA), Floor Seats and Front Row Seats at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Pink presale tickets for her "Beautiful Trauma" tour. Find Pink general admission GA, floor seats, front row seats. Add discount/promo code CONCERT.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Pink tickets for her amazing “Beautiful Trauma World Tour.” She has added additional tour dates in 2019. Her most recent album, Beautiful Trauma was released in October, 2017.

The last time Pink was on tour was back in 2013-2014 in conjunction with her “Truth About Love Tour.” Pink is known for her amazing acrobatics when she performs. Her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” is her 7th headlining tour.

Some of Pink’s most famous songs include: “Raise Your Glass” from Greatest Hits …So Far!! in 2010, “Get the Party Started” from Missundaztood (2001), “So What” from Funhouse in 2008, “Just Like a Pill” from Missundaztood in 2001, “Who Knew” from I’m Not Dead in 2006 and “Just Give Me a Reason” from The Truth About Love album in 2012 and “Funhouse” from the Funhouse in 2008. This talented performer has also received a plethora of awards during her highly successful career.

Pink 2018 Remaining Tour Dates:

May 8 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

May 9 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 12 – Vancouver at Rogers Arena

May 13 – Seattle, WA at KeyArena

May 15 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

May 18 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

May 22 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

May 23 – Ontario, CA at Citizens Business Bank Arena

May 25 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

May 26 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

May 28 – San Diego, CA at Valley View Casino Center

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA at Staples Center

June 2 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

Pink 2019 Tour Dates:

March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

March 3 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

March 5 – Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 7 – Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

March 9 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

March 10 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

March 12 – Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

March 14 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 16 – Bossier City, LA at CenturyLink Center

March 17 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

March 19 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

March 21 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

March 23 – Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena

March 24 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

March 30 – Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena

April 1 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

April 3 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 5 – Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

April 8 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

April 10 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

April 12 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

April 15 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

April 17 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center

April 19 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

April 26 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

April 27 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

April 30 – Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 2 – Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

May 4 – Fargo, ND at FargoDome

May 5 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

May 7 – Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center

May 9 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

May 11 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

May 13 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

May 17 – Montreal, BC at Bell Centre

May 18 – Montreal, BC at Bell Centre

May 21 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Pink tickets for all tour dates. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release. TicketDown.com and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices low.

About JP Media, LLC