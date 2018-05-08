Pink Promo Code for General Admission (GA), Floor Seats and Front Row Seats at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Pink presale tickets for her "Beautiful Trauma" tour. Find Pink general admission GA, floor seats, front row seats. Add discount/promo code CONCERT.
New York, NY (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2018
The last time Pink was on tour was back in 2013-2014 in conjunction with her “Truth About Love Tour.” Pink is known for her amazing acrobatics when she performs. Her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” is her 7th headlining tour.
Some of Pink’s most famous songs include: “Raise Your Glass” from Greatest Hits …So Far!! in 2010, “Get the Party Started” from Missundaztood (2001), “So What” from Funhouse in 2008, “Just Like a Pill” from Missundaztood in 2001, “Who Knew” from I’m Not Dead in 2006 and “Just Give Me a Reason” from The Truth About Love album in 2012 and “Funhouse” from the Funhouse in 2008. This talented performer has also received a plethora of awards during her highly successful career.
Pink 2018 Remaining Tour Dates:
May 8 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
May 9 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 12 – Vancouver at Rogers Arena
May 13 – Seattle, WA at KeyArena
May 15 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
May 18 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena
May 22 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
May 23 – Ontario, CA at Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 25 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center
May 26 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
May 28 – San Diego, CA at Valley View Casino Center
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA at Staples Center
June 2 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
Pink 2019 Tour Dates:
March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center
March 3 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
March 5 – Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
March 7 – Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
March 9 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
March 10 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
March 12 – Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
March 14 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 16 – Bossier City, LA at CenturyLink Center
March 17 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
March 19 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center
March 21 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
March 23 – Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena
March 24 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
March 30 – Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena
April 1 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
April 3 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 5 – Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
April 8 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
April 10 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
April 12 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
April 15 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
April 17 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center
April 19 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
April 26 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
April 27 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
April 30 – Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 2 – Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
May 4 – Fargo, ND at FargoDome
May 5 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
May 7 – Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center
May 9 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
May 11 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center
May 13 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
May 17 – Montreal, BC at Bell Centre
May 18 – Montreal, BC at Bell Centre
May 21 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)
