Pink Parlour Beauty Salon in KSL Mall in Johor Bahru Announces Innovative 3-in-1 Full Luxury Concept

Malaysia's beauty industry is being revolutionized by Pink Parlour, with a brilliant concept aimed at enticing the senses, while delivering the best in brands.

Johor Bahru, Malaysia (PRUnderground) August 1st, 2018

Until now, Pink Parlour has been among Asia’s leading beauty salons, offering the highest quality service in their glamorous and cosmopolitan settings, earning a reputation for attentive and thorough hair removal, spray-tan, manicure and pedicure services. Having led the way in professionalism and lavishness, they have already established themselves successfully in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia. But Pink Parlour isn’t stopping there.

In their latest announcement, Pink Parlour has rolled out its new model which will not only be their second location in Malaysia with their franchise partner, but now will include three integrated luxury services in one beautifully adorned and meticulously decorated 2000 square foot location in the KSL Mall, in Johor Bahru. Not seen before, Pink Parlour will be bringing together a foot massage brand, hair removal, and a dessert cafe offering sumptuous and sweet delicacies. Given its already established name in the industry, this new concept is certain to bring their repeat clientele as well as new walk-ins out of the stress of everyday life, and into a world of refreshment, enjoyment, and relaxation. The tremendous work and planning which has gone into the launch also deserves attention. It is scheduled to open in July 2018.

“We are extremely happy to see our Malaysian franchise partner expanding his operations into Johor Bahru,” Derrick Seeto, President and Franchise Director of Pink Parlour. “It is a testament to our commitment level in our successful efforts over the last two years to develop this intuitive new concept, and to get the new three-in-one Pink Parlour going strong, and we look forward to building our brand as the region’s leader in innovation and quality services beyond just hair removal.”

Mr. Fairoz Karim, from the company, also remarked, “Pink Parlour is taking a bold leap to expand the business this year in the hustling city of Johor Bahru after setting up in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur the last two years. Having seen it’s encouraging growth and support in Kuala Lumpur, I am truly excited to expand the businness and open its 2nd outlet in the hustling city of Johor Bahru. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this new location in KSL mall and to continuing our mutually beneficial business relationship with Parlour Group from Singapore.”

The announcement is sure to cause continued industry excitement, with potential investors showing a high level of interest in Pink Parlour’s franchise model. Having a track record as an industry trend-setter, the new model integrating three luxury services into one expansive location fits well with any number of cost considerations normally associated with such a venture. The new business model not only works efficiently on the cost and organization end of the business, but provides clientele with that full-package experience that will no doubt have them coming back for more.

Pink Parlour’s new location is much-anticipated.

Nichol Tan, from Malaysia, recently said, “Can’t wait to have my waxing done in Pink Parlour J! All the best!”

For more information, be sure to visit https://www.pinkparlour.asia.

About Pink Parlour

Pink Parlour started out as the rebellious sister of beauty salons in Singapore. Not satisfied with being just another solution for the removal of unsightly body hair for women, Pink Parlour took the market by storm with our bold and in your face approach towards waxing and nails. Clients walked in proudly to undergo our award winning painless Brazilian Wax. Pink Parlour captured the attention and imagination of the market with our strong brand recognition and was covered in every media platform available.

Today, Pink Parlour has expanded to over 15 outlets in S.E.A in metropolitan cities such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Jakarta.