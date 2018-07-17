Pink is the Colour – How to Dress in Pastels this Summer – Be Jealous

Pastels are big this Summer in Women’s fashion (as most of you have probably noticed). Minty greens and soft lemons give floaty fabrics a dreamy look. The most obvious (and as far as we are concerned best) pastel colour, is PINK

Pastels are big this Summer in Women’s fashion (as most of you have probably noticed). Minty greens and soft lemons give floaty fabrics a dreamy look. The most obvious (and as far as we are concerned best) pastel colour, is PINK. Pink is romantic, versatile and above all looks amazing next to tanned skin!

From jumpsuits to mini dresses there’s something for everyone!

Here are our top 5 pink looks for the Summer:

Pink off the shoulder jumpsuit -the Jumpsuit looks like it’s here to stay! This gorgeous pink jumpsuit is perfect for hot Summer nights on your jollies! Off the shoulder yet comfortable – this outfit is perfect! Ripped pink t-shirt – Every Summer the first thing to come out of our wardrobe is our t-shirts. Versatile and cool, we love this edgy pink ripped T. Dress it up with a metallic mini or down with skinny black jeans! The Mini-Dress – A classic and can be worn for any occasion! This off the shoulder style is perfect for Summer days. Pair it with trainers for dress-down Fridays or heels for after work drinks. Pink Flared Trousers – This modern take on the classic ‘flares’ of the 70’s is a great ‘going out’ look. Best worn with high heels and sparkles! These gorgeous pink trousers can be work with a dimple vest top for effect. Pink Floral prints – Maxi Dresses are a Summer wardrobe essential. If you like pink & love floral patters why not try a Floral print maxi dress? The maxi dress is a quintessential Summer dress. Check to this little beauty!

If, of course, pink isn’t your thing we have plenty of alternatives at be www.bejealous.com. Jumpsuits and dresses cover most bases. However, if you’re more into matchy-matchy fashion check out our co-ords!

