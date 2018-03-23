Picnic With Style Launches Online Store Offering Premium Picnic Baskets and Outdoor Dining Items

Getting the perfect picnic products for upscale outdoor dining is simple thanks to Picnic with Style.

A great many people agree, when it comes to romance or a fun time with family and friends, a picnic is hard to top. Where many have run into challenges is where to find a high-quality picnic basket, outdoor beverage cooler, and other picnic must-haves. The good news is Picnic with Style is answering the call for help, with the launch of their new online store and blog aimed at being the preeminent resource for the upscale outdoor dining experience. Early visitors to Picnic with Style couldn’t be more pleased.

“We saw a big need for a reliable source for quality picnic baskets and related items that could stand the test of time,” commented a spokesperson from Picnic with Style. “Great thought goes into everything we add to our online store and the information we share on our blog. We make sure the picnic baskets we stock meet our customer’s needs, whether it be size, in a backpack style for hikers, or something small for an office lunch break. We also make sure that they look aesthetically pleasing, are made well, and some, like our wicker baskets, even have a touch of nostalgia to them. Our goal is to really impress when it comes to shopping for outdoor dining needs, in every way we can.”

According to the online store, some of the picnic baskets featured include: the Newbury Picnic Basket, Canasta Picnic Basket, Champion Picnic Basket, and many more. A wide range of wine baskets, wine totes, picnic totes, blankets and cooler totes, along with outdoor beverage coolers are also highlighted, from what many consider to be the top and best-reviewed brand in the outdoor dining world.

Picnic with Style’s focus on delivering quality choices at all times and their emphasis on luxury and elegance is sure to set them apart from the pack.

This devotion to superior products and services are almost sure to win the online store a very positive welcoming. For a first-class outdoor dining shopping experience, it makes good sense to explore Picnic with Style.

About Picnic with Style

Picnic with Style was founded on the premise of offering our customers superior quality picnic baskets and other related picnic items that will be enjoyed for a lifetime. At Picnic with Style, we strive to bring you unique picnic products that will enhance your upscale outdoor dining experiences.