Picking the Movieguide® Award Nominees

Hollywood, Calif. – The Top Five Grossing Movies Worldwide in 2016 are Movieguide® Award Nominees, announced Publisher Ted Baehr, founder of MOVIEGUIDE®, which serves Christian and families looking for the most wholesome, faith-friendly entertainment in TV and movies.

The five movies will be honored Friday, Feb. 10, at Movieguide®’s 25th Annual Faith & Values Award Gala, to be held in the Universal Hilton’s Grand Ballroom.

The five movies at the top, in order, were:

Captain America: Civil War

Finding Dory

Zootopia

The Jungle Book

The Secret Life of Pets

“Captain America: Civil War” will compete with nine other movies for the Best Movie for Mature Audiences Award, while the other four will compete for the Best Movie for Families Award.

Author of “The Culture-Wise Family” and “How To Succeed in Hollywood (Without Losing Your Soul),” Dr. Baehr is chairman of the Christian Film & Television Commission® (CFTVC) and its family guide to movies and entertainment, Movieguide® (www.movieguide.org).

Now in their 32nd year, CFTVC and Movieguide® are the largest, longest-running international, non-profit ministry dedicated to “redeeming the values of the entertainment industry by influencing industry executives and by informing and equipping the public about the influence of the entertainment media.”

Movieguide®’s Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala honors the best, most family-friendly movies and television programs honoring God and inspiring audiences with messages of faith, hope, goodness, justice, redemption, forgiveness, and true divine love. At the Awards, Dr. Baehr presents highlights from Movieguide®’s Annual Report to the Entertainment Industry, a comprehensive financial analysis of the movie business showing what kinds of movies and what kinds of movie content moviegoers favor the most with their hard-earned money.

