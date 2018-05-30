PhytoLogica Now Available in a Zero THC Full Spectrum Nanotechnology Enhanced Hemp Oil Formulation Naturally Containing CBD

Salus Nutraceuticalsis is now using innovative nanotechnology to increase the effectiveness and bioavailability of popular dietary supplement product

Basking Ridge, NJ (PRUnderground) May 30th, 2018

Salus Nutraceuticals, a leading manufacturer and provider of full spectrum hemp-based CBD oil products, is now using innovative nanotechnology to increase the effectiveness and bioavailability of their popular dietary supplement product, PhytoLogica.

CBD oil has experienced a surge in popularity in recent months due to its many benefits and potential uses. It has also become popular with athletes because of its ability to help with muscle recovery, allowing them to have more success related to workouts and training sessions.

Because of its more recent popularity, there are more companies than ever producing CBD oil products and capsules, allowing the public to more easily access CBD oil and use it to its fullest potential as a dietary supplement. Only a few companies that specialize in CBD hemp oil, Salus Nutraceuticals being one of them, have been working to create more effective and bioavailable products as CBD oil products becomes more popular and more widely available. PhytoLogica is among the top and most trusted products to produce positive results based on experiences reported by many customers.

Most recently, Salus Nutraceuticals is utilizing nanotechnology to produce PhytoLogica softgel capsules that can be absorbed by the body four times faster than their counterparts, resulting in a dietary supplement product that works much more efficiently and effectively. This technology allows the company to have a laser focus when it comes to developing their PhytoLogica hemp oil softgels in the most bioavailable form. Not only does it help to have the proper balance of cannabinoids within the product formula, but this innovative technology also allows them to produce a product unlike any other found on the market to date.

Full spectrum Hemp oil softgels is a bit different than the widely-known CBD oil softgels or capsules that are often seen in many contexts. In addition to cannabidiol (CBD), included in full spectrum products is a wide range of other hemp-based cannabinoids, as well as additional essential minerals, vitamins, and nutrients that can help your body perform to its best ability. By using the entire hemp plant (rather than just cannabidiol (CBD)), the person using it will often find more positive effects when it comes to a person’s health and wellness and how they live their daily life.

Athletes have started to use CBD oil more and more since it’s no longer considered to be a bannable supplement by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). WADA removed CBD, an anti-inflammatory compound derived from hemp, from its 2018 prohibited substance list. Professional basketball player, Adam Kemp, is one of many PhytoLogica’s professional athlete customers and states that “The Nanotechnology makes PhytoLogica Full Spectrum Hemp Softgels work quicker and stronger than comparative CBD capsules, it’s incredibly effective.” Increasingly, athletes are turning to PhytoLogica to access the full spectrum CBD oil capsules, further supported by the fact PhytoLogica does not contain the psychoactive cannabinoid THC. PhytoLogica is significantly differentiated in a nanotechnology enhanced Zero THC full spectrum Hemp oil formulation.

About Salus Nutraceuticals

There is much to be said about this technology, and Salus Nutraceuticals is providing PhytoLogica nationwide at an affordable cost. For more information about PhytoLogica please visit www.phytologica.com. PhytoLogica customer support number is (800) 961-9550, or email directly at support@phytologica.com. The mailing address and location of the corporate headquarters is Salus Nutraceuticals, 233 Mt. Airy Road, 1st Floor, Basking Ridge, NJ, 07920. Media inquiries can also be forwarded to these forms of contact. The statements regarding this product or treatment have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. The information on this website or in emails is designed for educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for informed medical advice or care. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses without consulting your physician. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with PhytoLogica. It is merely re-publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.