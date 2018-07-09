PhytoLogica Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Product Line at AANP July 12-14

The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians holds a convention each year to bring in authoritative speakers and pioneers who deliver world-class alternative health products and services. Phytologica will be an exhibiting this week at AANP.

Basking Ridge, NJ (PRUnderground) July 9th, 2018

PhytoLogica, a leading manufacturer and provider of full spectrum hemp-based CBD oil products, will be an exhibitor at the upcoming American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) Annual Convention & Exhibition. The AANP convention is the foremost educational event in the field of naturopathic medicine. The convention will take place at the picturesque Town & Country Resort in San Diego, California from July 12 to July 14, 2018.

Attendees flock to the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians convention each year to hear from authoritative speakers and learn from pioneers who deliver world-class alternative health products and services.

PhytoLogica will be a convention exhibitor at the AANP event. Heather Atwell, President of Salus Nutraceuticals, will be attending. Salus Nutraceuticals is the operating company that manufactures and markets PhytoLogica. Ms. Atwell will be introducing PhytoLogica’s innovative, therapeutic grade, full spectrum hemp product line.

Full spectrum CBD hemp products provide more benefits than standard CBD oils on the market today. In addition to cannabidiol (CBD), included in full spectrum products, is a wide range of other hemp-based cannabinoids, including Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabichromene (CBC), Cannabinol (CBN), as well as additional essential minerals, vitamins, and nutrients that can help your body perform to its best ability.

PhytoLogica is utilizing patent-pending nanotechnology to produce softgel capsules that can be absorbed up to four times faster than traditional softgel capsules delivered in oil, resulting in a product that is more efficiently and effectively absorbed by the body. This nanotechnology is what allows PhytoLogica to create advanced products such as hemp oil Softgels that push the envelope in the hemp alternative health and wellness industry. Not only do PhytoLogica’s products have the highest potencies and the proper balance of cannabinoids within the formula, but this innovative technology also allows PhytoLogica to produce a therapeutic grade full spectrum hemp product line unlike any other found on the market to date.

For AANP convention information, please visit https://www.naturopathic.org/aanp2018.

About Salus Nutraceuticals

There is much to be said about this technology, and Salus Nutraceuticals is providing PhytoLogica nationwide at an affordable cost. For more information about PhytoLogica please visit www.phytologica.com. PhytoLogica customer support number is (800) 961-9550, or email directly at support@phytologica.com. The mailing address and location of the corporate headquarters is Salus Nutraceuticals, 233 Mt. Airy Road, 1st Floor, Basking Ridge, NJ, 07920. Media inquiries can also be forwarded to these forms of contact. The statements regarding this product or treatment have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. The information on this website or in emails is designed for educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for informed medical advice or care. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses without consulting your physician. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with PhytoLogica. It is merely re-publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.