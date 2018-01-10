PhoneSpying App Included Video Tutorial for New Customers

San Jose, CA (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

PhoneSpying, the mobile app has included free video tutorial which gets downloaded along with the app when a new user purchases the app online. The video is a step by step guide to help buyer explore the full features and guide them on how to effectively use the app.

“The new video tutorial is aimed at people who find it difficult to install the PhoneSpying app on their mobile phones and it will also explain the various features of PhoneSpying app and how to access them”, a spokesperson of PhoneSpying said.

PhoneSpying app is compatible with both Android and iOS powered mobile phones. Customers can download the app from the play store after taking their pick from the available packages like Standard, Premium and Gold. All the new users will also get a 48 hour free trial offer on purchase of this app.

While speaking at the event, the spokesperson said “PhoneSpying is considered the next generation software. The application records all the incoming and outgoing calls, SMS and all the information of the activity that is done on the target phone. This is the ideal cell phone tracker and It helps you to track the location and all the application that are there in the target device such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber and much more.”

To make use of the app, one has to install it on the target mobile phone. The installation remains undetected by the user of the target phone. Then a parent, spouse or an employer can spy on the calls, text messages, instant messages and even messages shared on social media profiles such as Facebook, Twitter etc. The GPS tracker can enable a person to detect the location of target phone instantly which is quite beneficial for parents and employers to track the whereabouts of children or employees respectively.

“The video tutorial is introduced on popular demand to help people who are not smartphone savvy to easily install the app and track the phone calls, messages, photos and even to control the features of the target phone remotely,” said the spokesperson of PhoneSpying.

PhoneSpying app has so far proven to be extremely helpful for people who are worried about the safety of their kids, spouses etc. in this modern era of the internet.

About PhoneSpying

PhoneSpying is the cell phone spy app that has been taking care of all your personal and professional digital safety needs. It’s an app that’s trusted by thousands of businesses and families all around the world. The apps you install in the target’s device are undetectable and can be hidden. With time the spying apps have also been evolved and now you can use the apps that do not have to be installed in the target’s device.