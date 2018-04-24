Customers of Phoenix Tape can now shop online at phoenix-tape.com thanks to an e-commerce website redesign.

Phoenix Tape and Supply, an Oradell, New Jersey-based printing solutions company serving a wide variety of clients across the United States and Canada since 1985, today unveiled its first e-commerce website at Phoenix-tape.com.

NJ, USA (PRUnderground) April 24th, 2018

Phoenix Tape and Supply Unveils New E-Commerce Website

Customers of Phoenix Tape can now shop online at phoenix-tape.com thanks to an e-commerce website redesign.

Phoenix Tape and Supply, an Oradell, New Jersey-based printing solutions company serving a wide variety of clients across the United States and Canada since 1985, today unveiled its first e-commerce website at Phoenix-tape.com.

The site enables buyers from anywhere in the United States and Canada to place customized orders for the following types of packing tape: Polypropylene Tape, PVC Tape, Paper Tape, Hi-Tack Freezer Tape, Flat Back Tape, Stock Printed Tape, Filament Tape, Non-Printed Tape, and Dispensers. Customers can go to phoenix-tape.com to view the wide variety of options offered.

“The development of an e-commerce website greatly enhances convenience. The smartly designed navigation tabs and additional new user options enhance and simplify the clients’ online shopping experience,” explained Mathew Clarke, VP of Sales at Phoenix Tape and Supply. “Custom printed tape is one of the most affordable ways to bring attention to your brand and to distinguish your packages from all the others. It not only gives your packaging tape a professional look, it enables you to convey any message you need to.”

Customers can now select the tape, dimensions and ink colors, upload the necessary artwork and place an order on the new website.

“The new site is an extension of our top-notch customer service and provides direct access to complete full customization of the tape and services,” added Mathew Clarke of the online store. “We are engaging with our customers in ways that are most convenient for today’s lifestyles.”

The new interactive site, designed by Maximize Studios in Hoboken, NJ also features an FAQ section as well as testimonials from several of its longtime customers. Additional information about Phoenix Tape and Supply and the new e-commerce website can be obtained by contacting the company through the “Contact Us” option at phoenix-tape.com or by calling 800-992-1522.

About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape has been creating custom printed packing tape and delivering quality service to all of our valued customers since 1985. Since our founding, our focus has been to provide affordable printed tape for both the small business owner as well as larger corporate accounts. This business model allows us to accommodate orders as small as one case to larger skid quantity purchases.

Our in-house production team gives us the ability to better accommodate your lead times, creative challenges and demands for a quality product. All of our tape is printed on location ensuring a quality product every time. Our Sales Representatives will help you navigate through your purchase, answer your questions and maintain your account exclusively. Our Art Department can aid with your designs and our administrative team can help expedite your orders.

We understand the value that printed tape has to offer and our mission is simple: Educate our customers on the benefits of printed tape to increase their brand exposure at an affordable cost. We look forward to creating your custom printed tape. Thank you for shopping with us.