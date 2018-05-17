Phoenix Natural Life Releases Herbal Matrix Full Spectrum CBD Cream

Legal CBD has been praised for its use of its many possible benefits. Finding a quality source has become much more simple with the release of Herbal Matrix.

Finding more natural and non-addictive ways to try to fight pain is a driving force in many people’s lives. In recent years many expert have been pointing towards, federally legal, non-psychoactive CBD as having great potential, for many, in this area. Stepping up to offer a high-quality CBD option is US-based company Phoenix Natural Life who recently announced the release of Herbal Matrix, a transdermal full-spectrum CBD cream, rather than the normally available oil, which is aimed at use by people like sore athletes, those with injuries, to the elderly. Natural, legal, and non-addictive the launch of Herbal Matrix has been met with enthusiasm.

“Our team has advocated for years in healthcare on behalf of those suffering from debilitating illnesses,” commented Tammy Steadman, co-founder Phoenix Natural Life. “We have worked very hard to create a top-quality 500mg cream that uses the full spectrum of CBD, for the best possible results. This is a revolutionary transdermal that can be made available for those who need the help. Many testimonials are confirming its effectiveness.”

According to the company, Herbal Matrix has been credited with delivering significant relief for ailments related to body pain. Herbal Matrix contains no THC, so does not get users “high” or cause issues with potential addiction.

Michael S., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “I had very bad knee pain until using Herbal Matrix CBD Cream. Now I’m playing football and practicing MMA again. Fully recommended!”

The journey began with a group of healthcare professionals who had the desire was to help others in pain and provide an alternative to often dangerous chemical solutions. Our desire to help others with a safe trans-dermal method of CBD delivery has been met with the launch of Herbal Matrix. This is not just a product, it is a revolution.