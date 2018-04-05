Philadelphia AFP Conference Announces 2018 Keynote Speakers

A premier Philadelphia-area annual event for treasury and finance professionals with a full line-up of keynote and other amazing speakers will be held on May 8th in Philadelphia at the Science History Foundation.

Philadelphia, PA (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

Philadelphia AFP (PAFP), a Delaware Valley area treasury and financial professional education organization, announces its full line-up of speakers for the 2018 Treasury Initiatives “Elevate Your Game” Conference which begins with a pre-conference networking event on the evening of Monday, May 7th and runs through Tuesday, May 8th in Philadelphia, PA.

PAFP’s president, Lynne Alfonsi, in making the announcement, said, “Our lineup of speakers at this year’s conference will address a wide range of thought-provoking, actionable topics from implications of the 2017 tax overhaul to bitcoin, risk management, credit strategies, faster payments, treasury strategies, and fintech among others.”

“Our program this year, as we have in past years, brings together a full slate of experts across many financial fields who were chosen for their ability to articulate topics our members need to further their careers but also to inspire them with new insights,” said Chuck Stanbach, Education Director, Philadelphia AFP.

In keeping with the “Elevate Your Game” theme, our keynote speakers for the full-day conference on May 8th include:

Leslie Gudel, Founder, Flatterbox and Kendall’s Crusade and the first female sports caster in Philadelphia, will speak about her path that led her to found a non-profit organization to help children with brain injuries and disease.

Mike Whitaker, former football coach, tech entrepreneur, and author of “The Decision Makeover: An Intentional Approach to Living the Life You Want” will talk about decision making, strategic planning, and how to turn companies around.

Other speakers and session titles include:

Francesco Tonin, FX Application Specialist, Bloomberg: “Get up to Speed with Cryptocurrencies”

Kevin Jones, Risk Management, Chatham Financial: “Interest Rate Risk – Changing the Game”

Razvan Ionescu, CFA, VP-Global FX Markets, Citizens Bank: “FX Forwards vs. Cross-currency SWAPS”

Leilani Doyle, SVP, Product Management, US Dataworks: “How AIM Mutual Transformed Receivables Processing with Intelligent Learning”

Karen Hendricks, CTP, Product Manager, Fiserv: “Bank Fees and Banking Relationships”

Bob Stark, VP-Strategy, Kyriba: “The Next Generation of Treasury Technology is Coming”

Nicole Meyer, Founder, The Meyer Partnership: “Navigating Your Career in the 21st Century”

Dave Paradi, Founder, Think Outside the Slide: “Boardroom-Ready Presentations”

Dana DiOstilio, AVP, Treasury Solutions Group, PNC Bank: “How Millenials are Changing Payments”

Adrienne Terpak, CTP, Corporate Banking, TD Bank, and Craig Jeffery, Managing Partner, Strategic Treasurer, LLC: “Strategic Viewpoints from Treasury Perspectives Survey”

Thomas Frale, Jr. Director of Business Development, RLR Management Consulting, Inc., and Rick Fiorito, Chief Revenue Officer, Transactis: “Faster Payments Strategy – Where Do We Stand?”

Keith Clark, Director of Payment and Treasury Solutions, Vizant Technologies: “The B2B Payment Landscape – How It is Being Reshaped”

Seth Marlow, SVP, Merchant & Payment Solutions, Treasury Insights Consulting Group: “The New Essentials: Big Data, Biometrics, and Everything in Between”

James Simpson, Owner, Debt Compliance Services, LLC; “Negotiating Credit Agreements”

Mazen Issa, Senior FX Strategist, TD Securities: “Potential Implications of the 2017 Tax Overhaul”

Edmund Green, Managing Director, KPMG, LLP: “Third-party Risk Management”

Attendees and members can keep up with certification and re-certification by earn continuing education credits that go toward CTP, FP&A, CPE, and AAP for conference sessions.

On May 7, PAPF is hosting Game Night – a Minute to Win It — pre-conference networking event at the Science History Foundation, the same venue as the conference.

For additional information on the Philadelphia AFP 2018 conference and speaker line up, please visit: https://pafp.memberclicks.net/2018-treasury-initiatives-conference-elevate-your-game

About Philadelphia AFP

Founded in 1988, the Philadelphia Treasury Management Association (PTMA) is proud of its history and reputation for providing professional and educational services to financial professionals. The PTMA was incorporated in 1996. In 2003, the PTMA changed to the Philadelphia Association for Financial Professionals (PAFP).

The PAFP provides a forum for the exchange of ideas, discussion of legislative, regulatory, and banking issues and developments, as well as the opportunity to network with other financial professionals in the Delaware Valley (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware).

The PAFP is affiliated with the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) and works with this national organization on regulatory and legislative issues affecting the profession.