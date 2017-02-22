Phenom Health Re-Releases NO Max Shred Due To New Year Resolution Peak Demand

New Year resolutions for improved health are driving Phenom Health to re-release their historically successful NO Max Shred product.

(PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2017

Phenom Health is a recognized leader in the health-goods industry. It produces diverse wellness products that are manufactured using the highest standards to supports customers’ pursuit of health and wellness. Due to seasonal peak demand of wellness products as a result of New Year resolutions, Phenom Health announces the re-release of NO Max Shred..

NO Max Shred has historically contributed to significant portions of Phenom Health’s quarter-by-quarter sales. There have been over 60,000 studies done on nitric oxide, and thus its effects in the human body are well documented. Nitric Oxide, the “NO” in NO Max Shred, is a gas that’s already produced in the body, completely naturally. It allows cells to communicate information with each other, ultimately controlling the circulation of blood in the body’s veins. For the body to produce nitric oxide, enzymes break down the amino acid called arginine – that’s why pure arginine is the active ingredient in NO Max Shred.

“Phenom Health continues to bring our loyal customers new products that will further enhance their health and well-being. We hope that we can answer the growing demand for muscle building products with the re-release of NO Max Shred,” said Tiffany Dawson, Vice President of Product Development.

Prime athletes and bodybuilders know that taking supplements containing L-arginine and Citrulline Malate will help their bodies to maximize the flow of blood and oxygen to the skeletal muscles. Not only that, but these essential ingredients help their bodies to filter out lactic acid build up from exercise. This is vital in bringing down recovery rate and beating fatigue. Because arginine reserves are rapidly depleted when you exercise, the arginine-nitric oxide – citrulline loop can become less effective, resulting in lower-than-ideal nitric oxide levels and higher lactate levels. Your muscles get pooped. NO Max Shred can help bolster this loop, giving you far better workouts with less fatigue and less recovery time.

To learn more about Phenom Health’s scientifically formulated wellness products, visit www.NOmaxShred.com today.

About NO Max Shred

NO Max Shred is a powerful muscle-building supplement for phenomenal, focused workouts. By supporting nitric oxide levels in the blood, NO Max Shred can improve blood flow and support muscle growth, strength, and performance.

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results in description are illustrative and may not be typical results and individual results may vary. Representations regarding the efficacy and safety of NO Max Shred have not been scientifically substantiated or evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.