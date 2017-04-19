Phenom Health Beat Financial Forecast with Sales of NO Max Shred Muscle Builder

Phenom Health exceeded first quarter sales projections as a result of its Valentine's Day promotion for muscle-growth supplement, NO Max Shred.

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2017

NO Max Shred is a muscle-building supplement that is manufactured by Phenom Health, a leader in the health and wellness industry. The company topped its sales predictions for the first quarter of this year, largely due to its recent Valentine’s Day promotion.

Phenom Health sponsored the promotion to make its scientifically-formulated daily supplements available to more people in the lead up to Valentine’s Day. Phenom Health makes nutritional supplements to help people achieve optimal health and a balanced lifestyle.

Last year, the company debuted NO Max Shred, a muscle-enhancing supplement that augments the production of nitric oxide (NO) in the blood. NO Max Shred improves circulation and supports muscle growth, strength, and performance. The advanced formula of NO Max Shred fuels the body past its limits for maximum training results. NO Max Shred enables users to get the most out of every exercise rep and set and every moment spent at the gym. The product helps users say goodbye to post-workout crashes and train harder, longer, and stronger.

NO Max Shred sales surpassed projections for the first quarter, thanks in part to a Valentine’s Day promotion. Customer interest in the supplement surged in the lead-up to the holiday.

“As winter winds down and Valentine’s approaches, people are often turning their attention to developing a more muscular, well-toned body,” said Tiffany Dawson, Vice President of Product Development for Phenom Health. “We launched our promotion to make our products more accessible to people wanting to achieve their health goals and look their best on Valentine’s Day. We expected a high volume, but we ended up getting a much higher response than we had predicted.”

Potential customers can visit the NOmaxShred.com site to place orders or learn more about the supplement’s advantages.

About NO Max Shred

NO Max Shred is a powerful muscle-building supplement for phenomenal, focused workouts. By supporting nitric oxide levels in the blood, NO Max Shred can improve blood flow and support muscle growth, strength, and performance.

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results in description are illustrative and may not be typical results and individual results may vary. Representations regarding the efficacy and safety of NO Max Shred have not been scientifically substantiated or evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.