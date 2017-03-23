Phenom Health Announces TestX Core Re-Launch for Spring Training

With athletes and body builders revving up for spring training, Phenom Health reinstates their popular muscle-building supplement TestX Core.

(PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2017

Phenom Health is a recognized leader in the health and wellness industry, manufacturing dietary supplements to help people reach the peak of their physical potential. The company announces new muscle-building supplement TestX Core in time for spring training demand.

Phenom Health’s scientifically formulated supplements enable people to take control of their health. The company is proud to announce TestX Core, a men’s health supplement designed to boost free testosterone levels in the body. TestX Core is especially critical for men over 30-the age when hormone levels typically begin to drop.

As spring approaches, people tend to head back to the gym, and many athletes resume spring training. Phenom Health aims to support this heightened interest in fitness with TestX Core. TestX Core can help users build muscle mass, get stronger, and maintain a healthy workout drive. TestX Core users report having more efficient workouts and feeling more energy.

“Demand is high for our health supplements in the spring,” said Rebecca Thompson, Vice President of Product Development. “We are excited and ready to meet that need with TestX Core, which can help our customers take their strength training to the next level.”

TestX Core’s ingredients are the key to the product’s efficiency.

Saw Palmetto

Magnesium

Panax Ginseng Root Extract

Tongkat Ali

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Fenugreek

Lycopene

Astaxanthin

Tribulus

L-arginine

Taurine

Boron

Warmer weather is here and it’s time to maximize workouts or athletic performances. To learn more about TestX Core can help, visit TestXcore.com.

About TestX Core

TestX Core is formulated for sustained energy, improved stamina and reduced recovery time.

TestX Core is a health supplement for men designed to boost free testosterone levels, benefiting all aspects of physical performance.

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results in description are illustrative and may not be typical results and individual results may vary. Representations regarding the efficacy and safety of TestX Core have not been scientifically substantiated or evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.