Petrotek, Preferred Choice for High Quality Precision Control Instrumentation and Precision Pneumatic Solutions

Selangor, Malaysia (PRUnderground) June 9th, 2018

Instrumentation and process control can be traced back to many centuries. The technological evolution has further advanced it with high-performance instrumentation and control products helping the process industry in many ways. Every small changes in the process brings some significant changes in the result.

Petrotek has become preferred choice for high quality precision control instrumentation and precision pneumatic solutions. They are the leading supplier of industrial equipment’s in Malaysia. While speaking in an event, the spokesperson mentioned “Our mission is to help customers in the process industry to achieve highest production efficiencies with the lowest possible resources. We are constantly striving to foster relationships across Malaysia and the world, delivering accurate products that maintain safety and deliver cost saving efficiency to every business we work with.”

Petrotek is a reputed name in the industry and has created a mark for itself by supplying the best products for oil and gas industry, chemical manufacturing, beverage manufacturing, petrochemical refining, power generation and industrial water treatment industries. It is the leading supplier of precision process measurement and control instrumentation across the country of Malaysia.

Safety and reliability is the main area of concern when it comes to mission critical process instrumentation that a company uses. Speaking about this, the spokesperson said that “Our prime priority is to provide process control technology solutions that enable manufacturers to keep their operations running within specified limits and to set more precise limits to maximize profitability and to ensure safety and good quality”.

Over the years Petrotek has managed to carve a niche for itself and has managed to obtain strong ties with both clients and major suppliers of products. Teams in the company have experience in working closely with teams from several countries such as Europe, USA and Korea. Petrotek Malaysia has close ties with companies such as Baumer Bourdon, Rotork Fairchild, Rotork Midland, Soldo Controls and IY – LOK.

“At Petrotek petrotek.com.my, we believe in putting the client’s needs first and we have a team of professional engineers and staff who adhere to strict quality control guidelines. We understand that the business goal of operational efficiency and safety of staff is of utmost importance.”, concluded the spokesperson while speaking about Petrotek.

About Petrotek Sdn. Bhd.

