Pet DNA company partnership offers $6M in incentives to canines nationwide

More than 250,000 dogs registered with BioPet will receive a free Personalized Life Plan

Ramsey, NJ (PRUnderground) June 11th, 2018

Pets living in over 3,000 communities across the U.S., Canada, and UK which are registered for BioPet’s PooPrints Program will now be rewarded with a healthy treat in the form of a free Personalized Life Plan.

Orivet Genetic Pet Care , a personalized medicine and genetic testing organization for pets, recently partnered with BioPet Laboratories , a developer of DNA-based pet products, to introduce the BioPet Life Plan, a DNA and computer-based health and wellness management program for canine pets.

BioPet’s Life Plan program helps dog owners facilitate preventive and protective healthcare and identifies specific health conditions that can lead to early diagnosis, more effective treatment and healthcare cost savings all through a simple, interactive questionnaire.

The new Life Plan will be provided at no cost to the current 250,000 registered dog owners of BioPet’s PooPrints Program, which is the world’s leading DNA-based dog waste management service. The BioPet Life Plan will also be available for purchase to general consumers via the company’s website.

“Along with BioPet’s PooPrints DNA Dog Waste Management program, BioPet’s Life Plan is a response to the rapid increase in U.S. dog ownership,” said J. Retinger, president and CEO of BioPet Laboratories. “We believe this partnership has created an outstanding resource that will not only identify potential health risks but will also improve communications with veterinarians and other providers of dog services.”

Orivet pioneered the technology behind Life Plan and offers its own range of personalized medicine products in over 40 countries worldwide. The company’s DNA testing products allow pet owners, breeders and veterinarians to better understand a pet’s specific genetic makeup and risk factors

“We are thrilled to partner with BioPet and to provide their customers with an opportunity to learn more about their pets and how to best look after their health,” said Dr. Noam Pik, CEO of Orivet Genetic Pet Care.

Orivet’s comprehensive genetic screening for both dogs and cats uses a simple, non-invasive mouth swab for the general consumer or a blood sample card for veterinarians. Orivet’s DNA testing provides veterinarians with information about the pet’s genetic make-up and exposes potentially harmful genetic health traits the pet may have.

BioPet first created the PooPrints program in 2012 recognizing the need to solve the dog waste problems facing the rapidly growing multi-family industry. PooPrints provides pet friendly communities with a way to utilize the technology based system to keep their properties clean, and their residents and pets safe.

To learn more about Orivet and its services or request a free DNA collection kit, please visit www.orivet.com .

About BioPet Laboratories

BioPet Laboratories is an international biotechnology company specializing in animal genetics. The company’s full-service laboratory provides comprehensive DNA analysis, reporting, research, and product development. BioPet’s mission is to protect the environment, expand public access for dogs, and promote responsible dog ownership

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative health care solutions for veterinarians and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010, on the premise that each and every pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.