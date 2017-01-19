Performances in Movies and TV that Inspire Grace (Movieguide®)

Dr. Ted Baehr, founder and publisher of Movieguide®, announced today the final nominations for the Grace Awards for the Most Inspiring Performances in Movies and TV.
Movieguide® will reveal the winners Friday, Feb. 10 at its 25th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala, to be held at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
The movie nominees, in alphabetical order by movie title, are:
BEN-HUR (2016)
Rodrigo Santoro
GOD’S NOT DEAD 2
David A.R. White
Melissa Joan Hart
HACKSAW RIDGE
Andrew Garfield
HAIL, CAESAR!
Josh Brolin
Robert Pike Daniel
MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN
Jennifer Garner
Kylie Rogers
RISEN
Cliff Curtis
Joseph Fiennes
THE YOUNG MESSIAH
Adam Greaves-Neal
The TV nominees, in alphabetical order by TV program title, are:
AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.LD.: SEASON 3: EPISODES: 20-22: Emancipation, Absolution, Ascension
Natalia Cordova-Buckley
THE BRIDGE PART 2
Faith Ford
Ted McGinley
DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE
Alyvia Alyn Lind
Gerald McRaney
Dolly Parton
THE PASSION: NEW ORLEANS
Tyler Perry
A TIME TO DANCE
Devielle Johnson
The Grace Awards are given to the “most inspiring performances in movies and television demonstrating God’s grace and love toward us as human beings.”
