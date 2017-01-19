Performances in Movies and TV that Inspire Grace (Movieguide®)

Dr. Ted Baehr, founder and publisher of Movieguide®, announced today the final nominations for the Grace Awards for the Most Inspiring Performances in Movies and TV.

Movieguide® will reveal the winners Friday, Feb. 10 at its 25th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala, to be held at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The movie nominees, in alphabetical order by movie title, are:

BEN-HUR (2016)

Rodrigo Santoro

GOD’S NOT DEAD 2

David A.R. White

Melissa Joan Hart

HACKSAW RIDGE

Andrew Garfield

HAIL, CAESAR!

Josh Brolin

Robert Pike Daniel

MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN

Jennifer Garner

Kylie Rogers

RISEN

Cliff Curtis

Joseph Fiennes

THE YOUNG MESSIAH

Adam Greaves-Neal

The TV nominees, in alphabetical order by TV program title, are:

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.LD.: SEASON 3: EPISODES: 20-22: Emancipation, Absolution, Ascension

Natalia Cordova-Buckley

THE BRIDGE PART 2

Faith Ford

Ted McGinley

DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE

Alyvia Alyn Lind

Gerald McRaney

Dolly Parton

THE PASSION: NEW ORLEANS

Tyler Perry

A TIME TO DANCE

Devielle Johnson

The Grace Awards are given to the “most inspiring performances in movies and television demonstrating God’s grace and love toward us as human beings.”

Author of “The Culture-Wise Family” and “How To Succeed in Hollywood (Without Losing Your Soul),” Dr. Baehr is chairman of the Christian Film & Television Commission® (CFTVC) and its family guide to movies and entertainment, Movieguide® (www.movieguide.org).

Now in their 32nd year, CFTVC and Movieguide® are the largest, longest-running international, non-profit ministry dedicated to “redeeming the values of the entertainment industry by influencing industry executives and by informing and equipping the public about the influence of the entertainment media.”

Movieguide®’s Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala honors the best, most family-friendly movies and television programs honoring God and inspiring audiences with messages of faith, hope, goodness, justice, redemption, forgiveness, and true divine love. At the Awards, Dr. Baehr presents highlights from Movieguide®’s Annual Report to the Entertainment Industry, a comprehensive financial analysis of the movie business showing what kinds of movies and what kinds of movie content moviegoers favor the most with their hard-earned money.

