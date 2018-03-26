“Perception – The Way Of Interpreting You, and Me” by Jisoo ‘Marcy’ Klatt Unveiled at Cafe Bravado

Well-known South Korean contemporary abstract artist, Jisoo ‘Marcy’ Klatt, debuted newest work, “Perception,” at Café Bravado in March 2018. “Perception” is in a series of oil on canvas representations of how the artist perceives the world in a harmony of music and science.

“I use equations, music, and nature in my paintings,” said Klatt. “I like to be aware of the interactions between the world and myself. Because of my music background, I perceive things differently. Music is big part of my life and I found a lot of common between music and science. I love the equations because it is in music through the structure, dynamics, rhythm, rules, repetition, and order.

Specifically, my husband’s expertise was the influence to use equations from fluid dynamics. Through many years of marriage, I’ve learnt how different people (art and music vs engineering and science) communicate and interact, allowing me to better understanding more people in this world. Thus, huge element in this series are equations, that aid in describing my story.”

“I think both music and science are emotional and beautiful. That relationship attracts people. We often ignore or avoid our psychological recognition, but only focus on productive and material life. In spite of this chaotic world, I follow my own pace and create psychological recognition through my experience.”

Klatt’s current exhibit, “Perception”, was unveiled at Cafe Bravado on March 15, 2018, and will be available until June 30, 2018. A recently released video offers more information about “Perception” .

“Perception in art stands for a complex relation between visual stimuli, that is what we can see and a personal understanding of them. It is a theory to assume without proof that aims to clarify the relation between artworks and individual opinions and evaluations. I use equations, music, and nature in my paintings to convert what I perceive into art and through my artwork. I try to bring the outside in and make sense of the chaos. Living with beautiful objects that pay tribute to the natural world reminds us to slow down and helps us reconnect with nature; while in the same breath showing that nature is not linear but rather different to the eye of the beholder,” explained Klatt.

In painting, Etudes Op.10, No.5 in Gb major , Klatt showcases beautiful lilies.The dew on the beautiful lilies reminded her of Chopin Op.10.She says,’When I saw the lilies, they remind me of Chopin’s grace, sparkle, giggle, wit, whisper, and charming Etude.

The equation represents perceptions of different people co-existing in the same ecosphere.

Klatt winks and says ,”Imagine that the equations pop out of the canvas and float all around you.”

Born and raised in South Korea, Klatt was an introvert as a child, but felt a passion for music and art early in life. She vividly recalls picking up her first crayon, an action that fired a lifelong passion for art. Her early education focused on mathematics and science, elements that she now incorporates into her work.

She was a classically trained pianist and music educator before immigrating to the U.S. where she began following her passion – art. She studied painting and ceramics at the University of New Mexico, receiving a BFA in 2012. Even while teaching, she painted and pursued her interest in the visual arts. Significant influences for her were Rachmaninoff, Chopin, and abstract painter Julie Mehretu.

“Perception,” at Café Bravado will be available until June 30, 2018, enabling fans to experience the unique perspective of the artist through the vehicle of equation art. Her work is a distinctive representation that seamlessly blends music and science into a harmonious whole. Klatt’s artwork can be seen for a limited time at http://www.jisooart.com/gallery.html .

Klatt is a contemporary 2D and 3D artist who prefers working in oil, watercolor, collage, and ink on paper and canvas.