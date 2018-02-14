People With Herpes Have More Trouble Sleeping, Study From MPWH Reveals

Surveying a wide variety of individuals living life with herpes, MPWH's results conclude that judgment and societal pressures contribute to a lack of sleep for those livi

Los Angeles, CA, USA (PRUnderground) February 14th, 2018

Meet People With Herpes (MPWH), the world’s NO.1 herpes dating site designed specifically to provide confidence and a community to individuals living with herpes, this week announced their latest statistical study has concluded that individuals living with herpes have more trouble sleeping than their non-herpes counterparts.

Surveying a wide variety of individuals living life with herpes, MPWH’s results conclude that judgment and societal pressures contribute to a lack of sleep for those living with the sexually transmitted disease.

“Many people living with herpes worry about judgment,” said Bowen Muller, one representative of MPWH. “They also worry that their secret is going to be divulged, as most of our platform and app users do not disclose their diagnosis with everyday people in their lives. The biggest worry of all is how they are going to share this information with any new partners moving forward. It’s an understandable apprehension.”

MPWH pairs up individuals already living with herpes so no “big reveal” needs to take place. Whether it’s for long-term or short-term dating, or simply meeting people and forming a community, MPWH allows members to remain anonymous unless they wish to share more about themselves. Passionate about curating a 24-7 community for users, MPWH released a fully-functioning mobile app that allows for communication at all times.

We’ve created a tolerant world that is receptive to people living with herpes,” said Muller. “The hope is that by using our site and app, herpes people will be able to sleep better at night knowing their identification is being kept secret. Not to mention, any partner met on our site is also living with the same disease. Sleep is an important part of our lives, and we’re determined to help our users sleep better.”

