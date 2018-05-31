People with Bad Credit Can Get The Car They Need With Special Financing Options: Unlimited AutoMarket

Low credit scores can keep you from getting conventional financing, but no matter what caused your bad credit, it doesn’t have to be permanent.

People with Bad Credit Can Get The Car They Need With Special Financing Options

Special financing could help you buy a car

If your credit score is below 580, you will have problems when you try to finance any purchase. People with credit scores above 700 can often qualify for loans with lower down payments and lower interest rates.

The average credit score in the United States right now is 695. This is considered “good” by lenders, but depending on income and employment history, those with scores in the average range may still be required to pay financing fees and a higher interest rate.

Car buying tips for people with bad credit or no credit

Check your credit reports

It’s so important that everyone check each of their three credit reports once a year that the federal government made a law that gives everyone the right to see their full credit report annually for free.

Visit www.annualcreditreport.com to get yours. There’s no need to enter payment information.

Check for signs of identity theft, accounts you don’t recognize and errors. The three credit bureaus make it easy to take care of these problems online at no charge.

Figure out how much of a payment you can afford

Choose a payment amount that fits easily into your budget before you shop for a car. The special financing experts at Car Vision Mitsubishi are happy to help you find the car you need at a price you can afford.

Make every payment on time

Making on-time payments on your auto loan will help you build good credit. New information about responsible payment activity will give your score the boost it needs after just a few months of on-time payments. If you are delinquent on other accounts that show up on your credit report, try to bring those current before you go car shopping to increase your chances of securing financing with good terms.

Save money for a downpayment

Having some cash for a downpayment makes getting financing for your vehicle easier. People with serious credit problems may be required to produce a certain percentage of the total purchase price as a down payment. Having a verifiable source of income and a solid work history helps the situation, too.

Work with a car dealership that specializes in helping people with past credit problems get financing

Conventional lenders want only low-risk borrowers with clean credit scores. They rely on FICO scores for qualification. A dealership that understands credit problems should offer a great program with terms that fit your budget and your financial goals. They’ll take factors like work history, income, and your down payment into consideration.

