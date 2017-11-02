Penny Inc announces Cloud based expense management solution with real-time QuickBooks integration

Penny Inc integrates a prepaid debit MasterCard with an expense management app enabling you to automate and monitor your business now with QuickBooks integration.

Lake Tahoe, CA (PRUnderground) November 2nd, 2017

QuickBooks, an Intuit product, is an all in one accounting solution that allows businesses to manage sales, expenses, payroll and inventory. Founded in 1983, Intuit serves 42 million customers in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil, with revenue of $4.7 billion in fiscal year 2016. The company has approximately 7,900 employees with major offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and other locations.

Penny Inc will be presenting their expense management solution and mobile app at Quickbooks Connect 2017, November 15-17 at the San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California.

How does it work?

Penny Inc integrates a reloadable prepaid debit MasterCard with an expense management app (mobile and desktop), enabling you to automate, control and monitor your business and travel expenses. Penny Inc’s integration with Quickbooks provides small businesses with a complete and holistic approach to expense management, delivering benefits which include:

Real-time integration .

Business related purchases made on the Penny Inc MasterCard or Penny Inc Virtual card automatically transfer to your Quickbooks account, visible instantly.

Increased Automation.

Penny Inc’s automated integration with Quickbooks eliminates the need for manual data entry into spreadsheets for expense claims, and re-entering data into accounting software.

Time Savings.

Penny Inc monitors and manages employee expenditures, which significantly reduces the time spent on expense tracking and administration processes.

“Quickbooks are a market leader in financial and accounting software, and this integration is instrumental in providing our customers with a complete end-to-end solution.” said David Peterson, Penny Inc’s Chief Executive Officer, North America. “Integrating Penny Inc with Quickbooks is designed to assist small business owners to increase efficiency, while also establishing automation and necessary measures of control to manage their business expenses”.

Penny Inc’s features include;

No maintenance or usage fees: Penny prepaid debit MasterCards have no monthly, annual, transaction, withdrawal or cancellation fees. The Penny Inc desktop application, cardholder app and prepaid debit MasterCards are all free.

Expense tracking reminders: Penny’s mobile app prompts the purchaser to photograph corresponding receipts at the time of purchase and attaches it to the transaction, instantly stored for the company administrator to access. No more manual spreadsheets and chasing receipts.

Control of business expenses: The company administrator oversees where and how each Penny card can be used – including blocking merchants and/or setting daily spending limits.

Fast and easy set-up: Online registration takes less than ten minutes, and Penny Inc cards are delivered within seven days.

Request funds on the go: Approve fund requests to instantly transfer funds from your business account to Penny Inc cards.

Signing up for the Penny Inc expense management solution is easy. Visit www.thepennyinc.com, and click ‘Sign up free’. Penny Inc helps get your time back, so you can focus on the important things.

View our profile on the Quickbooks Marketplace (https://appcenter.intuit.com/penny), or contact us to arrange a demonstration or start a free trial:

David Peterson

Chief Executive Officer, North America

M: +1 727 424 7526

E: david@thepennyinc.com

www.thepennyinc.com

About Penny Inc

The ultimate app to manage your business and travel expenses. Now live linked with your Quickbooks!