Pennsylvania Water Managers Will Confer with Experts on Killing Zebra Mussels with EarthTec QZ

Annual Meeting of Pennsylvania Water Managers Will Include Discussion with Experts from Earth Science Laboratories on Killing Zebra Mussels

Pocono Manor, PA (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2018

Pennsylvania has mussel problems. Zebra mussels in major watersheds across the state pose a costly threat to water treatment plants and hydropower facilities. The invasive mussels breed rapidly and restrict the flow of water through debris screens and pipelines. Killing zebra mussels will be a topic of discussion at the upcoming meeting of the Pennsylvania American Water Works Association.

The PA-AWWA meeting convenes in Pocono Manor on May 8. During the meeting, state and local water officials will confer with experts on killing zebra mussels and their cousins, quagga mussels. The topic is timely as Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf recently signed an executive order addressing the state’s invasive species woes. The order paves the way to add city and county representatives to the Governor’s Invasive Species Council.

Meanwhile, interstate agencies such as the Susquehanna River Basin Commission have already taken the fight to the mussels. The SRBC recently contracted with Arkansas-based Earth Science Laboratories to eradicate quagga mussels from the historic Billmeyer Quarry near Lancaster. The successful project is the first of its kind in open waters.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the quarry project,” said ESL Business Manager, David Carrington. “But we still have work to do. Treatment plants and hydropower facilities throughout Pennsylvania need an effective way to kill zebra mussels and quagga mussels. We provide that.”

ESL will send a representative to the PA-AWWA convention to discuss EarthTec® QZ, the company’s proprietary molluscicide. ESL uses EarthTec QZ in its Zebra Mussel Emergency Response Program. The program offers free onsite consultation and installation services to water treatment plants and other critical facilities.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. manufactures advanced water treatment products. EarthTec QZ kills zebra mussels and quagga mussels. EarthTec® kills cyanobacteria and reduces the chemicals that cause taste and odor problems in drinking water. Both products are EPA approved and NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60 for use in drinking water. More information is available at earthtecqz.com and earthtecwatertreatment.com.

