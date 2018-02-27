Pella Windows and Doors – Pella Sales University is Honored

LEAD2018 Top Award Winners have been announced recognizing exemplary practices in Leadership Development globally

Kansas City, MO (PRUnderground) February 27th, 2018

The distinguished recipients of the Leadership Excellence and Development (LEAD) Awards for 2018 were named for outstanding achievements in leadership development and programs in the areas of Education, Corporate, and Individuals. Prestigious leadership awards salute the world’s top leadership practitioners and programs and highlight their roles in developing their most important asset – their people.

Pella Sales University has been honored as a winner for Best Use of Mobile Technology. Pella was nominated by their technology partner, CD2 Learning.

Mark Hunter, President of CD2 Learning, “Pella’s commitment to supporting the needs of their organization and stay on top of their competitive field is admirable. They constantly seek innovations to support learning and development in their organization and in particular, mobile learning for their sales team and managers. The latest innovation for Pella’s Sales University demonstrates that Pella Sales Managers are trained to focus on the development of people, not to push papers. Their goals have been achieved by the consistent training and empowering of Sales Managers as coaches, and training the sales force on the integrity of Pella products and people in a way they want to learn. They truly meet their team where they are through learning that is social and mobile.”

ABOUT PELLA

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pella, Iowa, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures made-to-order and custom windows, doors, blinds and shades and services for almost every type of home or building being built today. With 11 manufacturing locations within the United States, Pella Corporation also includes EFCO Corporation, a manufacturer of architectural windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entry systems designed for commercial construction needs and Grabill Windows & Doors Inc., designer, and manufacturer of custom luxury windows and doors for elite properties. Recently, Pella Corporation opened the Pella Crafted Luxury showroom for expanded design possibilities.

For more information, call 888-847-3552 or visit pella.com/news. Follow Pella on Facebook, YouTube, Houzz and Pinterest and Twitter @Pella News.

About HR.com

HR.com strives to help create inspired workforces by making HR professionals smarter. Over 1,100,000 HR professionals turn to HR.com as the trusted resource for education, career development, and compliance: Thousands of lessons in the HR Genius on-demand training library, 400+ webcasts yearly, the largest HR certification exam preparation practice supporting SHRM and HRCI certifications, a global Leadership annual event, 12 monthly themed interactive HR epublications, and 35+ primary research reports. HR.com offers the best training and networking for HR professionals globally 24/7/365.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is changing the way people learn and grow through a scalable cloud platform designed for the modern workforce. Our name represents our fundamental difference, Content Driven Delivery. Since 2008, we’ve worked with organizations of all sizes to support their digital learning and development needs. We continually create new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the L&D professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows our clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization. www.cd2learning.com