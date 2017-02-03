Pedro Langa Discusses Terras Garden Innovative Cleaning Process

While many people assume that prewashed salad is clean, prepackaged greens can come with unwanted contaminants. E. coli, staphylococcus, pesticides, fungicides, and even insects have been found in packaged salads.

Terras Garden CEO Pedro Langa teamed up with top university professors in the agriculture industry, scientists, laboratories, and leading engineers to develop a new way to wash and package fresh produce.

The end result was TerraPure, the company’s groundbreaking cleaning and packing process. TerraPure combines an innovative organic wash with gentle brushing techniques and powerful reduntant filtration. The entire process is fully automated, eliminating human interaction and contamination.

The finished product is a packaged salad that goes far beyond industrial triple washes to provide clean greens that can be trusted from bag to bowl.

About Terra’s Garden

Terra’s Garden offers locally grown spring mix and romaine lettuce that are cleaned using the company’s proprietary cleansing formula and five-step process.