Pedro Langa CEO TERRAS GARDEN is innovating a solution that will transform the fresh produce industry. Cross contamination, pesticide, fungicide and bugs have been a problem in the RTE fresh produce industry. It has been shown many times that even the industry standard of “Triple washed” does not properly clean the produce. Experts recommend washing bagged produce, even when it has been triple washed.

After 2 years of innovative R&D, thinking and planning, Pedro Langa launched. Unlike any of the industry produce processing companies, we are able to bring to market a product that is unrivaled in cleanliness. Backed by 3rd party labs testing, our greens, after being washed in our unique Terrapure process, resulted in no pesticide, no fungicide and no bugs. Our produce in lab test exceeded all food safety expectations, providing the safest product in the industry

No chemicals are used to clean the produce or treat our water. We rely on organic treatments to clean our produce. Our custom engineered machinery cleans the produce gently in a 5 step washing process, and brushing, which removes all contaminants. With 17+ years of produce experience and the launch of several successful companies worldwide, Terra’s Garden CEO ; Pedro Langa, designed and engineered these custom-made machines.

Additionally, our machines purify the water at all times, so produce is washed in clean and drinkable water. Something that is very unique to Terra’s Garden process, is that, from the moment the produce is picked in the farms to the moment the customer opens his salad bag, no human will have touched the produce, ever. Our processing line is all automated and at no time there is any human interaction with our produce. This allows us to keep our cost of production low and remove one of the biggest culprits in cross contamination, human interactions.

About Terra’s Garden

Terra’s Garden offers locally grown spring mix and romaine lettuce that are cleaned using the company’s proprietary cleansing formula and five-step process.