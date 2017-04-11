Peapod & the zen of slow cooking Support “Have Dreams” – April Autism Awareness Month

the zen of slow cooking supports Have Dreams during Autism Awareness Month

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2017

Meg Barnhart and Jane McKay, co-founders of the zen of slow cooking, create hand crafted, small batch, whole spice infusions and ground spice blends. They are attractively packaged and developed to make flavorful “zen blends” for the slow cooker. Some of their most popular spice blends include: Coq Au Vin, Spicy BBQ, and Southwest Fiesta.

As part of Barnhart’s and McKay’s commitment to helping adults with developmental disabilities work toward independence, the zen of slow cooking is donating 10% of its online sales to Have Dreams during the month of April. Have Dreams is a Chicago-area non-profit organization that offers a variety of social, communication, life skills and employment training programs for individuals with autism from age 16 months through adulthood.

The zen of slow cooking spices are available online two ways:

1. Through Peapod:

Go to www.peapod.com

Search for “the zen of slow cooking meal kit”

Order a Chicken Tortilla Soup and/or Carolina Pulled Pork zen of slow cooking meal kit and Peapod will donate $2 to Have Dreams for each meal kit sold

2. Through the zen of slow cooking:

Go to: www.thezenofslowcooking.com/collections

10% of all online sales of spice blends will go to Have Dreams

About the zen of slow cooking:

Co-founders Meg Barnhart and Jane McKay, who live in the Chicago area, began their collaboration when a mutual friend introduced them in 2012. Barnhart, a mother of three, including a child with special needs, started using a slow cooker to make dinnertime easier — or more “Zen” — so she could spend more time with her family. McKay’s background in food science and recipe development, along with her enthusiasm for creating whole food recipes for the slow cooker, dovetailed perfectly with Barnhart’s wish to bring “Zen” to more families. www.thezenofslowcooking.com

About Have Dreams:

Founded in 1996 with locations in Park Ridge and Evanston, IL, , Have Dreams is a nonprofit organization offering a variety of social, communication, life skills and employment training programs for individuals with autism from age 16 months through adulthood. Have Dreams also provides diagnostic and assessment services, and autism intervention training for professionals, schools and families. Contact: Bobbi Goldman, 847.685.0250, #112. www.havedreams.org

