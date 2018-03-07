Peace Mother Geeta Sacred Song Publishes New E-book Series

30 E-books for Self-Healing and Spiritualizing Your Life

Yucatan, Mexico (PRUnderground) March 7th, 2018

Peace Mother Geeta Sacred Song, a renowned Master and founder of the Impeccable Warrior of Light, is releasing Her newest series Shaman’s Art Journal: A Guide to Self-Healing and EnLightenment, 30 e-books to illuminate the Spiritual Path for humanity.

The Shaman’s Art Journal: A Guide to Self Healing and EnLightenment series focuses on 30 Light Activation paintings channeled through Peace Mother by Spirit, and the Wisdom Teachings that arose from the spiritual training that took place during the creation process.

Each book focuses on specific aspects of the Spiritual Path and the keys to mastering the Golden Virtues that bestow spiritual and material success. The books published to date are:

Divine Grace

LOVE: The Ceremonial Bowl and Sacred Flame

Violet Light

Spirit

Birth of a Shaman

Mother Earth: Compassionate Jaguar of Light

God of War: Defeating Hate, Anger and Hostility

Healing Hands: Cosmic Bliss Blossoms

Karma: The Atlantis-Maya Initiations

Zen: Deep Peace

Chakra Healing: Awakening Your Cosmic Energy Centers

Peace Mother expressed Her soul-contentment on the release of the e-books; “My vision is that all beings access their inherent Luminous Essence, inner guidance and mighty positive power to create a radiant, magnificent Life. This series shares how I triumphed over challenges to evolve from seeker to Master. As I forged an unwavering connection to my Spirit Guides and Divine Protectors, I was able to gain EnLightenment.

Spiritual Liberation is every being’s destiny, and I am ecstatic to share the Light Activation Artwork and other Sacred Tools that expand the reader’s relationship with Grace, Faith, Peace, Courage and Self Love. I have Faith that every being can live as an awake, heroic, triumphant, illuminated being, steeped in Luminous Awareness, Self Realization and Higher Consciousness. It is an honor to deliver to humanity a clear map and inspiration to help each being arrive at the divine state of EnLightenment.”

The e-books can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble Nook, and iTunes for $9.99.

About Impeccable Warrior of Light

The Impeccable Warrior of Light Teachings, Programs, and Services are a special offering from A Center for Peace and Healing, an organization founded by International Peace Shaman, Peace Mother Geeta Sacred Song, to Support Peace on Earth through Shamanic, Energy Healing Services, Impeccable Warrior of Light Tools, Educational Materials and Training. Our Commitment is to establish all sentient beings in everlasting EnLightenment by Awakening the Bliss, Wisdom, Peace and Healing Power within Humanity. We believe that the only Peace that matters is inner Peace. When we are established in inner Peace, we can Radiate that Peace to every being, environment and country to revolutionize the global Consciousness.