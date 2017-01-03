Peace Mother Geeta Sacred Song Publishes LOVE: The Ceremonial Bowl and Sacred Flame

Peace Mother Geeta Sacred Song, a renowned Spiritual Master, Peace Shaman and founder of the Impeccable Warrior of Light Path has released Her newest series of 30 e-books, Shaman’s Art Journal: A Guide to Self Healing and Enlightenment.

In Book 2, LOVE: The Ceremonial Bowl and Sacred Flame, Peace Mother shares Wisdom Teachings on the Sacred Flame of LOVE and how to become a vessel for Pure LOVE. The profound insights, exercises and healing artwork (a Light Activation painting channeled through Peace Mother by Spirit) provide readers with potent tools for transforming perceptions about themselves and their relationship with Pure LOVE.

Peace Mother shares that “Book 2 is an immersion in Wisdom Teachings on the Sacred Flame of LOVE… and how to become a Golden Instrument for Pure LOVE. Our main relationship is with Divine LOVE and the Ocean of Grace it bestows… yet too often, as we deal with the many issues that arise in the various types of relationship in Life, we lose sight of this Golden Wisdom.” Holy Mother also shares how Her own devastatingly painful experiences with “limited love” triggered a “dark night of the soul” purification of Her ego, which resulted in Her complete awakening and emergence as a Master.

“The Teachings imparted in this book have the Power to move you beyond painful beliefs that create a separation between you and Pure LOVE,” Peace Mother relates. “Regardless of what you have experienced in the past, the Light Activation bestowed by Wisdom Tools empower you to now live as a Perfect Instrument for Luminous LOVE.”

About the Shaman’s Art Journal: A Guide to Self Healing and Enlightenment series

The Shaman’s Art Journal: A Guide to Self Healing and Enlightenment series focuses on thirty paintings channeled through Peace Mother by Spirit, as well as the spiritual training that took place during the creation process. The stories connected with each art image describe Peace Mother’s mystical journey from yogic and shamanic apprentice to Illumined Master. Each image is alive with sacred healing power that accelerates the viewer on their spiritual path.

Included in each e-Book is the artwork and the Message, which shares the story of the soul evolution that took place before, during and after the paintings were completed and the Wisdom Teachings related to the Message theme. Meditations, contemplation exercises, sacred mantras, transformational affirmations and shamanic training are also provided.

This e-book is available for purchase on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble Nook, and Apple iBooks for $9.99.

About Impeccable Warrior of Light

The Impeccable Warrior of Light Teachings, Programs, and Services are a special offering from A Center for Peace and Healing, an organization founded by International Peace Shaman, Peace Mother Geeta Sacred Song, to Support Peace on Earth through Shamanic, Energy Healing Services, Impeccable Warrior of Light Tools, Educational Materials and Training. Our Commitment is to establish all sentient beings in everlasting EnLightenment by Awakening the Bliss, Wisdom, Peace and Healing Power within Humanity. We believe that the only Peace that matters is inner Peace. When we are established in inner Peace, we can Radiate that Peace to every being, environment and country to revolutionize the global Consciousness.