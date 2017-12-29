PDRPRTS release Insiders at 432Hz on Art & Meditation as Means to Transcendence

One by one

they went inside

then one by one came out alive.

One by one

they closed their eyes

to know that no one ever dies.

One by one

their breath in heart

they found real truth in one by one.

One by one

through many lives

nothing would ever stop them.

No more numb

we’re never done

we come from One inside so free.

Making gold

from all our love

we come back richer every life.

One by one

we change the world

with every single breath we take.

One by one

there aint no one

who wont come back reap what they sow.

Now you say it will be ok

that we can change some other day

but i dont want to have to tell them that all our skies used to be blue.

I dont want tell them rivers flowed

across the land so fresh

and i dont want to tell them rain was clean and clear

and we could drink free.

All the love, the land, the seas, the joy, the peace we all could have had.

All the time we had to see the world was changing faster then kind.

Will we ever dare to say, like Holocausts and Genocides

that no one ever really knew and maybe things didnt happen that way.