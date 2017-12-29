PDRPRTS release Insiders at 432Hz on Art & Meditation as Means to Transcendence

As Humanity increasingly heads to deeply challenging times, the solution for global union may depend on global artistic cooperation to transcend walls and borders.
Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 29th, 2017
One by one
they went inside
then one by one came out alive.
One by one
they closed their eyes
to know that no one ever dies.
One by one
their breath in heart
they found real truth in one by one.
One by one
through many lives
nothing would ever stop them.
No more numb
we’re never done
we come from One inside so free.
Making gold
from all our love
we come back richer every life.
One by one
we change the world
with every single breath we take.
One by one
there aint no one
who wont come back reap what they sow.
Now you say it will be ok
that we can change some other day
but i dont want to have to tell them that all our skies used to be blue.
I dont want tell them rivers flowed
across the land so fresh
and i dont want to tell them rain was clean and clear
and we could drink free.
All the love, the land, the seas, the joy, the peace we all could have had.
All the time we had to see the world was changing faster then kind.
Will we ever dare to say, like Holocausts and Genocides
that no one ever really knew and maybe things didnt happen that way.
About PeDRo PRaTeS
PDRPRTS is a videopoet, an explorer of the Vemix concept he is reinventing, creating and intertwining sound and light frame by frame to their natural spontaneous flow – multidisciplinary art done holistically™ –, from the perspective of a meditation initiate. Inspired by Tony Samara, Pratibha, Osho and Gurdjieff’s Movements, visually adventuring in the creative avenues opened by Godfrey Reggio and Ron Fricke, and sonically influenced by literally hundreds of composers through time, the work of PeDRo PRaTeS is widely available online.
