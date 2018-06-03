pCloud Offers Hubic Users 500 GB and Enhanced security, Free of Charge

pCloud invites Hubic users to try out its Premium service for 3 months free of charge. Hubic account owners can test pCloud with 500 GB storage and enhanced security.

pCloud invites Hubic users to try out its Premium service for 3 months, free of charge. Hubic account owners can test pCloud with 500 GB cloud storage and enhanced security, easy file sharing features and the famous Public Folder.

HubiC, OVH’s online consumer storage service launched in 2011, is on hold, according to OVH’s recent announcement . “We made the decision to stop hubiC development and suspend the creation of new accounts,” says OVH .

As the best Hubic alternative at the moment, pCloud has recently launched a new campaign allowing Hubic users, looking for a cloud storage alternative, to test its services. pCloud Premium comes with 500 GB of cloud storage and features, which help people store, access and modify information on the go, without taking hard disk space:

No file size and speed restrictions

pCloud is among the few cloud storage services to lift any file size limits for upload and download. Users can add large files to pCloud at the highest speed, provided by their Internet service provider.

pCloud Drive

People familiar with Smart Sync would be easily accustomed to pCloud Drive. Unlike Smart Sync, however, pCloud Drive is a desktop application, which does not use from the user’s HDD space, in order to provide access to files. The user can modify files directly from the app and collaborate on files.

Security

One of the largest and most talked about breach is the theft of the emails and passwords from over 68 million Dropbox users. pCloud focuses on providing a secure environment for user data. pCloud Crypto is an additional security layer, which provides client-side encryption for confidential files.

Lightroom Plugin, Raw photo formats support

The Public Folder

The Public Folder allows you to use your pCloud host and display static HTML websites, embed images and create Direct links to your files.

Automatic Upload

Automatic Upload is a feature within pCloud Mobile, which allows users to make an automatic backup of their photos and videos. After the upload is complete, users can scan their Camera Roll and free up space from their device.

