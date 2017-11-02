Pcbbasket Introduces Flexible Online Ordering System for Printed Circuit Boards

Pcbbasket has developed a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) portal on its website which will allow customers to get an instant quote online.

Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) November 2nd, 2017

Pcbbasket has developed a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) portal on its website which will allow customers to get an instant quote online and through the portal in a matter of seconds. The user will also have the ability to control the time of manufacturing as well as the cost associated with the PCB. The system provides different quotes for different speeds of manufacturing, which means that the customer can adjust the speed and save in cost of production.

Pcbbasket produces 2-layer and 4-layer boards in 24 hours. The custom PCB can be in the customer’s hand in 3 working days including shipping time, anywhere in the world.

Company spokesperson Ron Hayman explains that their quotation system is highly accurate and sophisticated and that the user has plenty of options and selections in producing a custom PCB.

“We provide the highest quality cost ratio in the industry,” says Hayman. “What’s more, we’re one step ahead of the competition because we produce custom PCB in 24 hours with much lower cost compared to our competitors. Also, we are so confident in our quality that we replace any order free of charge if the customer isn’t satisfied.”

Circuit board fabrication is done in the company’s factory in Shenzhen, China, where workers are employed 24/7. All orders are checked by engineers before manufacturing is begun, and the company is happy to handle any sized order including custom requests and prototypes, with a fast turnaround time and worldwide shipping. The company prides itself on its modern, hi-tech equipment and is continually investing in superior machinery and technology.

Returning customers can take advantage of the Customer Loyalty Discount Program. “The more you order, the less you pay,” explains Hayman. “Our prices are low, our quality is high, and as an added bonus you have the option of saving up to 10% over a 12-month period.”

Pcbbasket.com welcomes inquiries from anyone looking for one sample PCB or thousands of boards. The website can handle any type or size of order with a few simple clicks.

To find out more, you’re invited to visit the company’s website at www.pcbbasket.com

