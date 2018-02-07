Paul Simon Promo Code for General Admission (GA) Tickets, Floor Seats, Lawn Seats at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Paul Simon floor seats, general admission tickets (GA), front row seats, pit seats and lawn seats – add promo/coupon/offer/discount code CONCERT.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic 2018 Paul Simon presale tickets. This beloved legendary singer/songwriter has announced his final tour “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour.”

Simon will be headlining at countless venues across North America beginning on May 16th and culminating on June 20th. This blockbuster tour will start in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena and his final tour date will be in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena.

Paul Simon’s most popular solo tunes include: “Kodachrome,” “You Can Call Me Al,” “Graceland” and “Still Crazy After All These Years.”

Paul Simon 2018 Tour Dates:

May 16 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

May 18 – Seattle, WA at Key Arena

May 19 – Portland, OR at MODA Center

May 22 and 23 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

May 25 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

May 27 – Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 30 – Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green

June 1 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Arena

June 2 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

June 4 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center

June 6 – Chicago, IL at United Center

June 8 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

June 10 – Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Center

June 12 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

June 13 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

June 15 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

June 19 – Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum

June 20 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

About TicketDown.com:

