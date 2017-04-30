Paul McCartney Tour Tickets in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena at Cheap Prices from TicketDown.com

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Paul McCartney tickets in Tampa at Amalie Arena. Add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for added savings.

Tampa, FL (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2017

Ticket Down has cheap tickets for Paul McCartney in Tampa at Amalie Arena on July 10, 2017. Diehard McCartney fans in Tampa are thrilled that Sir Paul will be headlining in their hometown this summer.

McCartney recently announced that he would be touring again in 2017 in conjunction with his amazing “One on One” tour. Some of the locations where this legendary singer and songwriter will headline at in the States include: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Prudential Center in Newark, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Throughout his career, McCartney has been known as a performer that can do a little of everything. He is one of the best writers in the history of rock and roll, is a popular singer and can play multiple instruments. He is one of the most successful composers of all time, selling more than 100 million albums and 100 million singles as a solo artist and as member of The Beatles and Wings. As a member of The Beatles, he took part in one of the most covered songs of all time in “Yesterday,” and as a member of Wings, has one of the best-selling singles in the United Kingdom with “Mull of Kintyre”.

Amalie Arena originally opened up about 20 years ago and it is the home arena for the Tampa Bay Lightning from the NHL. It is also the home of the Tampa Bay Storm from the Arena Football League. Over the years, the Amalie Arena has been the site of many exciting events including the NHL All Star Game, Stanley Cup Finals, ArenaBowl championships, and several World Wrestling Entertainment events. It has also been the site of countless concerts over the years including Garth Brooks, Rammstein, Britney Spears and Kanye West,

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Paul McCartney Tickets in Tampa at Amalie Arena in conjunction with his 2017 “One on One Tour.” Concertgoers can select from general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, loge seats, parking passes and more.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

About JP Media, LLC