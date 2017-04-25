Paul McCartney Tickets: Ticket Down Slashes Paul McCartney Ticket Prices for 2017 "One on One" Tour

Ticket Down has cheap Paul McCartney presale tickets for his 2017 "One on One" Tour in the United States. Concertgoers can add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for added savings

(PRUnderground) April 25th, 2017

Paul McCartney will be hitting the road in 2017 with a slew of newly announced United States tour dates. Currently, McCartney is performing in Tokyo through the end of April and has thrilled his fans with the news that he will be back in the United States ready to perform in early July.

During July, McCartney will be headlining at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL; Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL; Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, MN; CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, LA; INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS; Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA; CenturyLink Center in Omaha, NE and Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago/Tinley Park, IL.

Sir Paul will then return to the United States on September 11th and he will perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. He will be headlining in NYC in mid-September when he performs at Madison Square Garden (MSG) and the Barclays Center. After his NYC area performances, he will perform on September 23rd at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY. A few days later on September 26th he will be in Long Island at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale. On October 1st, Paul will be the headliner at the brand new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Interestingly, this legendary artist has not performed in Tampa or Des Moines in over a decade. Additionally it will be McCartney’s first show at Nassau Coliseum since the “Driving USA” Tour back in 2002. McCartney’s huge fan base is hoping that he will expand his 2017 “One on One” Tour to other North American cities.

Paul McCartney 2017 Tour Dates:

July 5 in Miami FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

July 10 in Tampa FL at Amalie Arena

July 13 in Duluth MN at Infinite Energy Arena

July 15 in Bossier City LA at CenturyLink Center

July 19 in Wichita KS at INTRUST Bank Arena

July 21 in Des Moines IA at Wells Fargo Arena

July 23 in Omaha NE at CenturyLink Center

July 25 in Tinley Park/Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

September 11 in Newark NJ at Prudential Center

September 15 in New York City (NYC) at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

September 19 in Brooklyn NY at Barclays Center

September 23 in Syracuse NY at Carrier Dome

September 26 in Uniondale NY at NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 1 in Detroit MI at Little Caesars Arena

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Paul McCartney presale tickets for his 2017 “One on One” Tour. Concertgoers can select from floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, loge seats, parking passes and more. Add promo/coupon code MCCARTNEY2017 for added savings.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

About JP Media, LLC