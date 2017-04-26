Paul McCartney Tickets in Syracuse, NY at Carrier Dome Available at Discounted Prices From Ticket Down

Ticket Down is a reputable source of cheap presale tickets for Paul McCartney at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for extra savings.

Syracuse, NY (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic presale tickets for Paul McCartney at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on Saturday, September 23rd. Sir Paul’s longtime fans in New York State can’t wait to see him perform live in concert in late September.

He will be performing in Syracuse, NY in conjunction with the 2017 “One on One” Tour. The “One on One” Tour features classic songs from Paul’s entire career as a member of the Beatles, a member of Wings and as a solo artist. The “One on One” Tour utilizes state-of-the-art audio and video technology. Concertgoers can look forward to huge screens, fireworks and lasers along with a concert event that packs in countless songs from Paul’s long and storied career.

During his remarkable career, McCartney has amassed more than 20 Grammy Awards as both a solo artist and as a member of The Beatles and Wings. McCartney has written or co-written in excess of 30 songs that have made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Many of these songs were written by McCartney and John Lennon. McCartney has been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times. These awards were won in 1988 as a member of the Beatles and then again in 1999 as a solo performer.

The Carrier Dome is located on the campus of Syracuse University. It is the home arena of the Syracuse Orange football, basketball, and lacrosse teams. It is the largest domed stadium of any college campus, and the largest domed stadium in the Northeastern United States. The Carrier Dome has the distinction of being the largest on-campus basketball arena in the nation.

Some of the musical artists that have headlined at the Carrier Dome include: Prince, Bon Jovi, David Bowie, Elton John, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Rod Stewart, U2, The Rolling Stones, The Police, Frank Sinatra, Garth Brooks, The Who, Neil Diamond, Kid Cudi, Grateful Dead, Kid Rock, Duran Duran, Kenny Chesney, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Taylor Swift, Pink Floyd and the Zac Brown Band. This very busy arena has also hosted other events such as Monster Jam, New York State Marching Band championships and a Billy Graham crusade. This is the first time that Sir Paul is performing in Syracuse and this venue will likely be filled to capacity on September 23, 2017.

Concertgoers can select from floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, loge seats, parking passes and more.

